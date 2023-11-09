The strike is over: SAG-AFTRA strike finally ends as actors and studios reach a resolution

The ongoing US actors strike will officially come to a close this weekend.

American labour union SAG-AFTRA (The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), members of which have been on strike for 118 days, has reportedly reached a ‘tentative’ agreement on a ‘new three-year contract’ with studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After the results of a vote came in unanimously on Wednesday, SAG-AFTRA approved the agreement with the studios and began heralding the end of their strike.

The strike will now end at 12:01a.m. Thursday (US West Coast time), the union confirmed in a statement. The deal will then go to the union’s national board for approval on the following day.

What has been agreed to?

For a start, the new contract will boost minimum pay for actors, guarantee residual payments for streaming series, and ensure appropriate financial contributions to the union’s health and pension plans. It would also establish new rules for the use – and restriction of – artificial intelligence.

This agreement officially ends Hollywood’s longest actors’ strike, which began during the final weeks of an even longer writers’ strike from the WGA, that lasted a total of five months of 2023.