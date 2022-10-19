The Batman 2 has been confirmed

Despite being pushed back numerous times, The Batman 2 is confirmed to still be going ahead, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Matt Reeves’ take on the caped crusader, The Batman, released earlier this year and grossed $770.8 million worldwide.

Star Robert Pattinson will return as Batman/Bruce Wayne in the sequel, with Reeves secured to direct again. Dylan Clark will produce.

From our review of The Batman in March this year:

‘Pattinson would seem, at first, an unusual pick, having studiously avoided such fare since moving on from the vampire slash fiction in favour of a highly esteemed indie route also favoured by sometime co-star Kristen Stewart. But there’s something about his prone to brooding visage that just works as a Bruce Wayne who seems more alone than ever in his dusty mansion, barely on talking terms with Andy Serkis’ cockney butler Alfred Pennyworth. Not since Keaton’s similarly surprising pick has an actor so perfectly encapsulated both sides of the Bat, understanding that both Bruce and the Dark Knight wear masks.’

Warner Bros. officially announced in April that The Batman 2 was in production, but with radio silence since then it was presumed the project was on hold. Now we know that the film is officially moving forward, with some new title artwork to boot.

‘THE BATMAN 2’ is finally and officially moving forward.



Plot speculation

While we don’t know for sure, the title artwork above could mean an appearance from fan-favourite villain Mr Freeze. Look at the ice blue lettering!

We were also teased with another potential villain at the conclusion of The Batman, when The Riddler is sent to prison and befriends a man in the adjacent cell. Is it The Joker? The Scarecrow? The jury’s still out.

When will The Batman 2 be out?

Details haven’t been revealed about the plot or release date, but it is speculated that the sequel will hit cinemas in 2024.

Producer Dylan Clark has promised the film will be out ‘in the next five years.’

Image: Warner Bros. Media

In the meantime, a series spinoff focusing on Colin Farrell’s Penguin is filming next year, and a whole series focused on Batman rogue’s gallery – both established (Scarecrow) and more obscure (Calendar Man anyone?) – is in the early stages of pre-production. Holy Content!

Further details, such as Zoe Kravitz’s potential return as Catwoman, are yet to be confirmed.