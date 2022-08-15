Sydney Underground Film Festival revitalises counter-culture

The Sydney Underground Film Festival (SUFF), Sydney’s leading festival for cult, underground and independent films, returns next month to bring back the excitement of festival going and revitalise Sydney’s culture calendar, with a packed program from Thursday 8 to Sunday 11 September.

This year’s Festival is moving to a new location, Event Cinemas George Street, for the Festival’s first in-person edition of the since 2019, complete with the launch of a brand-new Festival Hub.

The program hosts a slew of compelling feature and documentary films from around the globe, exciting Australian premieres and a smorgasbord of shorts and live events.

Read: Fantastic Film Festival is about ‘unhinged energy … or a film that makes you say WTF’

SUFF has become an important annual event for both local and nationwide audiences and filmmakers, and this year’s program continues to carve out a much-needed space for the independent film community in Sydney.

‘It’s exciting to announce that the annual SUFF pilgrimage is back! said Katherine Berger, Festival Director.

‘There has never been a better time to come and discover new films alongside like-minded people. We’re also proud to platform the immense talents of independent and alternative filmmakers from Australia and around the world, and we have a tonne of quality hilarious, offbeat and horrific films not to be missed on the big screen this September.’

2022 SUFF highlights

Opening night film I Love My Dad (International Premiere), inspired by writer, director and star James Morosini’s true life experience as a hopelessly estranged father (Patton Oswalt) catfishes his son in an attempt to reconnect.

Bodies Bodies Bodies is a bloody, wildly funny Gen-Z horror-comedy remixing Clue, Scream and Mean Girls for the digital age. Starring Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) and Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), this whip-smart smash hit out of SXSW is directed by Dutch filmmaker Halina Reijn, working from a story conceived by Cat Person author, Kristen Roupenian.

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon: The latest from Iranian-American director Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), this is a mind-bending adventure set in the swampy neon-lit streets of New Orleans. Led by a ferociously bewitching Jeon Jong-seo (Burning), it features Kate Hudson as an exotic dancer and an unusually straight-faced Craig Robinson (This Is The End).

Catch the world premiere of Pig Killer, directed by Chad Ferrin, one of the most prolific horror film directors working today. The film stars Jack Busey (The Frighteners) and Bai Ling (Red Corner).

Sick of Myself. Image: Oslo Pictures

SUFF will also host the NSW premiere of the DIY sci-fi mind-bender, Something in the Dirt, from filmmaking duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, hot on the heels of their Marvel debut directing episodes of Moon Knight and Loki.

More international highlights include The Civil Dead (US), and Sick of Myself from Norwegian director Kristoffer Borgli (Former Cult Members Hear Music for the First Time).

Read: Sydney’s Ritz marks 85 years with biggest retro film program ever

Shorts and events

I Get Knocked Down is an eye-opening music documentary set to stir minds, featuring Chumbawamba singer Dunstan Bruce. It will play alongside In the Court of the Crimson King, on cult rock band King Crimson; and Pub: The Movie, about Melbourne ratbag troublemaker and cultural provocateur Fred Negro: artist, satirist and musician, featuring music legends Tim Rogers (You Am I), Greg Macainsh (Skyhooks), Paulie Stewart (Painters and Dockers) and many more.

There will be a special charity event of Ukrainian film Rhino by renowned Ukrainian filmmaker (and former Russian political prisoner), Oleg Sentsov, who is currently still in Ukraine fighting on the front line.

The short film selection features a collection of animation, from the comic to the existential in Re:Animation; expressions of sexuality in all its forms in Love/Sick; SUFF’s annual celebration of

home-grown shorts from the best emergent Australian talent in Homebaked Aussie Shorts; engaging real-life narratives in bite-sized pieces in documentary shorts program Reality Bites; short films designed to have you check the door is locked and that there’s nothing behind the sofa before you watch in Sh!t Scared; and finally WTF, a package of confounding curiosities for the cinematically adventurous at

heart.



SUFF runs from 8-11 September 2022 at Event Cinemas, George Street, Sydney. Tickets to all films and events are available at the Sydney Underground Film Festival website.

