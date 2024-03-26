Stolevski’s Of An Age dominates Australian Film Critics Association Awards

The Australian Film Critics Association (AFCA) has announced the winners of its annual awards for film, and for film criticism, including two awards for screen journalist and regular ScreenHub critic, Stephen A Russell.

Held in Melbourne at the Backlot Cinema on Saturday 23 March, the 2023 AFCA Awards were dominated by Goran Stolevski’s Of An Age, with the film winning Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Warwick Thornton’s The New Boy and Ivan Sen’s Limbo both won two awards apiece, and Laurence Billiet and Rachael Antony’s Bob Brown documentary The Giants, won the Australian documentary category.

AFCA is a professional association dedicated to championing the voices of Australian film critics, reviewers, and journalists engaged in the world of cinema. The annual awards recognise categories in Australian and international film, with the Film Awards determined by a two-step voting process.

Significantly, AFCA also gives out four cash prizes for film criticism and film writing through the AFCA Writing and Broadcast awards. These are intended to ‘raise the level of film culture in Australia by recognising excellence in the work of Australian film critics and commentators, and to broaden public awareness of film as an art form and cultural artifact.’

This year, two of AFCA’s Writing and Broadcast Awards were won by Stephen A Russell, who writes regularly for ScreenHub, with his review of Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers winning the award for best review of an individual non-Australian film.

Russell also won the Margaret Pomeranz Award award for a short form review of an Australian film for his writing on Ivan Sen’s Limbo.

Accepting the awards, Russell used the opportunity to advocate for support of good critical writing, saying:

‘Critics and writers need your help in dark days of eternal flux for the industry. Please do seek out good writing, help share it, leave a nice comment or even tussle respectfully. But engage! Or we might lose it. Same goes for Australian films and smaller internationals.’

The Jim Murphy New Media Award Award was won by Tansy Gardam for the episode The Creator on the podcast Going Rogue.

The Ivan Hutchinson Award for best long-form review of an Australian film, which comes with a $500 prize, was won by Gabrielle O’Brien for Australia Daze, published by Metro Magazine.

The writing awards were judged by Kate Separovich, Gus Berger, Fiona Villella, Simon Miraudo, and Richard Sowada.

Nominees and Winners of the 2023 AFCA Awards

Best Film

Limbo – Rachel Higgins, David Jowsey, Greer Simpkin

Of an Age – Kristina Ceyton, Samantha Jennings – winner!

Shayda – Vincent Sheehan, Noora Niasari

The Royal Hotel – Liz Watts, Emile Sherman, Kath Shelper

Talk To Me – Samantha Jennings, Kristina Ceyton

Best Director

Ivan Sen – Limbo

Goran Stolevski – Of an Age – winner!

Kitty Green – The Royal Hotel

Noora Niasari – Shayda

Danny and Michael Philippou – Talk to Me

Best Actor

Simon Baker – Limbo – winner!

Aswan Reid – The New Boy

Elias Anton – Of an Age

Thom Green – Of an Age

Osamah Sami – Shayda

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett – The New Boy

Julia Garner – The Royal Hotel

Zar Amir Ebrahimi – Shayda

Shantae Barnes-Cowan – Sweet As

Sophie Wilde – Talk to Me – winner!

Best Supporting Actor

Rob Collins – Limbo – winner!

Wayne Blair – The New Boy

Toby Wallace – The Royal Hotel

Hugo Weaving – The Royal Hotel

Joe Bird – Talk to Me

Best Supporting Actress

Natasha Wanganeen – Limbo

Deborah Mailman – The New Boy – winner!

Ursula Yovich – The Royal Hotel

Selina Zahednia – Shayda

Miranda Otto – Talk to Me

Best Screenplay

Ivan Sen – Limbo

Goran Stolevski – Of an Age – winner!

Noora Niasari – Shayda

Kitty Green & Oscar Redding –The Royal Hotel

Danny Philippou & Bill Hinzman –Talk to Me

Best Cinematography

Ivan Sen – Limbo

Warwick Thornton – The New Boy – winner!

Matthew Chuang – Of an Age

Michael Lethem –The Royal Hotel

Aaron McLisky –Talk to Me

Best Documentary

The Dark Emu Story

Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story

The Giants – winner!

John Farnham: Finding the Voice

The Last Daughter

This is Going to Be Big

Best International Documentary

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – winner!

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Little Richard: I Am Everything

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

A Storm Foretold

Best International Film (English Language)

Aftersun

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – winner!

Poor Things

Tár

Best International Film not in English Language

The Blue Caftan

The Boy and the Heron

Godland

Godzilla Minus One

Past Lives – winner!



