Stan scores Golden Globes Australian broadcast rights

Stan has acquired the exclusive Australian rights to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, broadcasting live on 11 January.

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards will mark Stan’s first live awards ceremony, with the event hosted by comedian Jerrod Charmichael (The Carmichael Show). Taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, the 2023 Golden Globe Awards celebrates the 80th anniversary of the ceremony.

The red carpet arrivals begin at 11am AEDT on Wednesday 11 January, followed by the three-hour awards ceremony from 12pm. A huge array of Australians are nominated, including Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Baz Luhrmann.

Honouring the best of film and television, Stan Exclusives will celebrate seven nominations at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, including best actress in a musical/comedy series for Jean Smart in Hacks, alongside Hannah Einbinder for best supporting actress. Better Call Saul is nominated for two awards, including best drama series and best actor in a drama series for Bob Odenkirk. Kevin Costner is nominated for best actor in drama series for Yellowstone, Julia Roberts is nominated for best actress in a limited series for Gaslit, and finally, Hacks is a contender for best musical or comedy series.

