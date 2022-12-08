Sian Davies and Thomas M Wright among major ADG Award winners

Thomas M Wright has been awarded Best Direction in a Narrative Feature Film (Budget $1M or over) for the worldwide hit film The Stranger, with Leah Purcell awarded Best Direction in a Debut Feature Film for The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson and Best Direction in a Narrative Feature Film (Budget under $1M) awarded to Aaron Wilson for Little Tornadoes at the 2022 ADG Awards ceremony, held in Sydney today at The Actors Centre.

In TV, women have dominated the winner’s list, with Corrie Chen, Sian Davies and Emma Freeman taking out major awards.

Sian Davies won two 2022 ADG Awards – Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Comedy Series Episode for Spreadsheet, Episode 5 – Banjos and Dirty Duck and The Esben Storm Award for Best Direction in a Children’s TV or SVOD Drama Series Episode for Surviving Summer, Episode 7 – For Laynah.

Corrie Chen won the award for Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Mini-Series Episode New Gold Mountain, Episode 2 – Righteousness and Emma Freeman won the award for Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Drama Series Episode for The Newsreader, Episode 1 – Three, Two, One …

Read: ScreenHub interview with The Stranger director, Joel Edgerton

‘It’s fantastic to see this year’s ADG Awards reflect that diversity is now a reality amongst Australian directors,’ said ADG Executive Director Alaric McAusland. ‘My congratulations to all the winners and my thanks to all those ADG nominees and members who celebrated our craft at today’s gala awards ceremony.’

The ADG Award for Best Direction in a Documentary Feature went to Alec Morgan and Tiriki Onus for their film Ablaze; Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Documentary Series Episode or Documentary One-Off was awarded to Rhian Skirving and John Harvey for Off Country; Best Direction in a Documentary Short Subject was awarded to Olivia Martin-McGuire for Freedom Swimmer; Best Direction in a Mobile-First Online Series Episode was awarded to Hannah McElhinney for TransAthletica, Episode 9 – Performance Testing; and Best Direction in Animation was awarded to Sarah Harper for Monkie Kid, Series 3.

Read: ScreenHub interview with Rudy Jean Rigg of TransAnthletica

Other ADG Award winners announced today were: Liam Fitzgibbon for Best Direction in an Online Series Episode – Hot Department: Dark Web, Episode 4 – Sad Women; Brietta Hague for Best Direction in a Short Film – Baltasar; David Robinson-Smith for Best Direction in a Student Film – Mud Crab; Matisse Ruby for Best Direction in Commercial Content – Tabula Rasa; Tom Noakes for Best Direction in a Commercial Advertisement – Mattress FIRM: Spiral in the Diner; Riley Blakeway for Best Direction in a Music Video – Thom Pringle – Invincibl3; and Ben Joseph Andrews for Best Direction in an Interactive or Immersive Project for Gondwana.

Read: The Drover’s Wife review: a terrific Outback Western

As previously announced, The Cecil Holmes Award was awarded to Samantha Lang. The Cecil Holmes Award is the Australian Directors Guild’s highest honour. It goes to exceptional individuals who have advocated for Australian directors’ advanced craft and careers.

Veteran first assistant director Peter McLennan received The ‘JC’ John Clabburn Award awarded since 2021 to honour 1st AD ‘JC’ John Clabburn who passed away under tragic circumstances earlier that year. It is awarded annually to a 1st AD or any screen practitioner in the Director’s Department that ADG Members feel have consistently embodied JC’s spirit of collaboration and passionate support for the craft of directing over their careers.

LIST OF 2022 ADG AWARD WINNERS

Best Direction in a Narrative Feature Film (Budget $1M or over)

Winner: Thomas M Wright – The Stranger

Best Direction in a Narrative Feature Film (Budget under $1M)

Winner: Aaron Wilson – Little Tornadoes

Best Direction in a Short Film

Winner: Brietta Hague – Baltasar

Best Direction in a Student Film

Winner: David Robinson-Smith – Mud Crab

Best Direction in a Documentary Feature

Winners: Alec Morgan & Tiriki Onus – Ablaze

Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Documentary Series Episode or Documentary One-Off

Winners: Rhian Skirving & John Harvey – Off Country

Best Direction in a Documentary Short Subject

Winner: Olivia Martin-McGuire – Freedom Swimmer

Best Direction in a Mobile-First Online Series Episode

Winner: Hannah McElhinney – TransAthletica, Episode 9 – Performance Testing

The Esben Storm Award for Best Direction in a Children’s TV or SVOD Drama Series Episode

Winner: Sian Davies – Surviving Summer, Episode 7 – For Laynah

Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Drama Series Episode

Winner: Emma Freeman – The Newsreader, Episode 1 – Three, Two, One …

Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Mini-Series Episode

Winner: Corrie Chen – New Gold Mountain, Episode 2 – Righteousness

Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Comedy Series Episode

Winner: Sian Davies – Spreadsheet, Episode 5 – Banjos and Dirty Duck

Best Direction in an Online Series Episode

Winner: Liam Fitzgibbon – Hot Department: Dark Web, Episode 4 – Sad Women

Best Direction in Animation

Winner: Sarah Harper – Monkie Kid, Series 3

Best Direction in Commercial Content

Winner: Matisse Ruby – Tabula Rasa

Best Direction in a Commercial Advertisement

Winner: Tom Noakes – Mattress FIRM: Spiral in the Diner

Best Direction in a Music Video

Winner: Riley Blakeway – Thom Pringle – Invincibl3

Best Direction in an Interactive or Immersive Project

Winner: Ben Joseph Andrews – Gondwana

Best Direction in a Debut Feature Film

Winner: Leah Purcell – The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson

The ‘JC’ John Clabburn Award

Winner: Peter McLennan

The Cecil Holmes Award

Winner: Samantha Lang