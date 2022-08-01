Shaun Tan’s Tales from Outer Suburbia to be adapted for TV

The Oscar-winning team behind The Lost Thing, Shaun Tan and producer Sophie Byrne (Highly Spirited), has joined forces with Barbara Stephen and Alexia Gates-Foale from award-winning animation studio Flying Bark Productions to develop an animated series based on Shaun’s bestselling illustrated book Tales from Outer Suburbia.

Tales from Outer Suburbia is a multi-award-winning book, which has been translated in 28 territories across the world.

The television adaptation tells the story of clever ‘almost 13-year-old’ Klara and her younger brother Pim, who begin experiencing weird and miraculous phenomena as they go about their everyday life in Australian suburbia, whether that be spotting a water buffalo hiding in the long grass in a vacant lot, or discovering a secret garden deep within the walls of their home.

Shaun Tan is the creative director of the development of the series, working alongside producers Sophie Byrne and Alexia Gates-Foale with writers Sam Carroll and Lally Katz. Barbara Stephen and Bernadette O’Mahony (ACTF) are executive producers.

The Australian Children’s Television Foundation has provided development investment which has enabled the creative team to develop the concept and scripts for the 12 x half-hour series and produce a teaser, which gives a first glimpse of the unique look and feel of the project.

Shaun and Sophie have worked together previously on the 15-minute short film adaptation of Shaun’s picture book The Lost Thing, which won the 2011 Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film. Flying Bark Productions is one of Australia’s most experienced and preeminent animation companies. Its credits include Maya the Bee, Blinky Bill, Glitch Tech and 100% Wolf.

‘Our intention is to create a playful series, at once fun and thought-provoking, that ignites children’s imaginations,’ Tan said. ‘Ordinary life is anything but ordinary, but we often need good, smart storytelling to remind us of this. With Tales from Outer Suburbia, we hope to awaken that fantastic realisation that fiction and reality are never very far from one another, and that there is really no such thing as a normal life.’

Producer Sophie Byrne said: ‘Drawing upon the much-loved stories from the original book, we have developed a new work with its own voice and aesthetic which shows that the world around us is not always what it seems. In every episode, the audience should be able to see something of their own worldly problems in an otherworldly context.’

Development of Tales from Outer Suburbia was funded with the assistance of the Australian Children’s Television Foundation and Screen Australia.