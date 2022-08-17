Screenrights announce $200k funding for Australian screen projects

Screenrights will fund five new Australian and New Zealand screen-related projects in its recently announced 2022 Cultural Fund.

Guided by the theme ‘New Opportunities’, Screenrights has awarded a total of $213,083 to these projects, which showcase a diverse range of aims and participants.

Now celebrating its fifth year, the Screenrights Cultural Fund has supported Australian and New Zealand initiatives with over $1 million in grant funding since it was established in 2018.

Read: Screenrights announces 2021 cultural funding list

‘This year’s New Opportunities focus inspired many fantastic applications, which made a tough job for our assessors. The five funded initiatives showcase a diverse range of project aims and will benefit a variety of participants,’ said Screenrights Board Director and Cultural Fund Working Group Chair Geoffrey Atherden.

‘We’re excited to see the outcomes of these initiatives, and know that they will help break down barriers for under-represented storytellers to the benefit of our screen industry and audiences.’

For the first time, in 2022 Screenrights provided an Expression of Interest process to assist less experienced applicants who might benefit from extra support during the application stage. Indicative of the success of this approach, two out of the five successful grant recipients have engaged with this process.

The Arts & Cultural Exchange will receive $49,983 for ‘Screen Trades’, a training scheme addressing shortages in the areas of VFX, Production Accounting and Assistant Camera roles for diverse practitioners by providing industry-focused craft development and professional employment pathways for early career screen practitioners from First Nations and culturally and linguistically diverse (CaLD) communities.

Goolarri Media Enterprises will receive $50K for the ‘Goolarri Writers Program’ series of tutorials, masterclasses and mentoring opportunities that supports emerging Indigenous performance writers in the Kimberley.

Pacific Kids’ Learning will receive $50K for two-day stop motion workshops provided to 40 year six Pasifika primary school students through the ‘Young Pasifika Animators’ program, which is designed to teach practical skills that will open up young minds to the possibilities of animation and screen industry careers.

‘See Them: Be Them’ is a series of three workshops for 14-18 year olds from POW Studios which will receive $29,100 to demystify the world of post production for marginalised young people in Aotearoa.

And finally the ‘TV Pilot Initiative’ is an Indigenous-led program delivered by Channel 44 in partnership with SAFC First Nations, that will receive $34,000 in funding to help move South Australian First Nations participant filmmakers out of the emerging sector where many have found themselves languishing for over a decade.

‘After the success of recent First Nations led production of Mob Talks (release date Nov 2022) Channel 44 are thrilled to be able to deliver this new First Nations initiative alongside our partnership with the South Australian Film Corporation’s First Nations Screen Strategy,’ said Lauren Hillman, General Manager of Channel 44 Adelaide.

‘This exciting initiative will see some of Australia’s most experienced First Nations TV practitioners provide mentoring and masterclasses to elevate emerging SA First Nations screen creators and provide future pathways for ongoing industry employment.’

The applications were assessed by a panel of professionals with both local and international expertise in screen, media and education.