Russell Crowe’s Poker Face to premiere November on Stan

The new Stan Original Film Poker Face, directed by and starring Academy Award-winner and Australian screen legend Russell Crowe, will premiere 22 November on Stan.

The film is set in the world of high-stakes poker. Crowe stars as tech billionaire and gambler Jake Foley who gives his best friends a night they’ll never forget, a chance to win more money than they’ve ever dreamed of. But to play, they’ll have to give up the one thing they spend their lives trying to keep … their secrets. As the game unfolds, the friends will discover what is really at stake.

Directed by and starring Crowe, Poker Face features a full house of Australian and international stars headlined by Liam Hemsworth (Hunger Games), RZA (The Man with the Iron Fists), Aden Young (Rectify), Steve Bastoni (Fires), Daniel MacPherson (Neighbours), Brooke Satchwell, Paul Tassone, Matt Nable, Benedict Hardie, Jacqueline McKenzie and Molly Grace, with Elsa Pataky (Fast and Furious) and Jack Thompson (High Ground). The film is written by Stephen M. Coates (John Doe: Vigilante) and Crowe.

Russell Crowe directs for the second time

The film was shot in New South Wales and marks Crowe’s second directorial outing following 2014’s AACTA Award-winning The Water Diviner.

‘This was quite an extreme project for me, came on to my radar very fast,’ said Crowe. ‘Rewriting and casting in a five-week period while the city went into hard lockdown. Trying to manage resources and people without the usual ability to meet and talk frequently over many months as you normally would do in pre-production on a film certainly put unusual pressures in place.

‘Somehow though, those pressures have played into the movie’s favour and taken the subject out of a certain realm of fantasy and grounded it in a reality. What do we leave behind? What is our legacy? What is left to do for a man who has everything he needs, except time?’

‘Today’s announcement reflects Stan’s ongoing commitment to deliver world-class original films and series featuring the biggest names in Australia and Hollywood – both in front of and behind the camera,’ Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said.

‘It’s a pleasure to see our collaboration with the Australian screen icon Russell Crowe continue, following his unforgettable performance in the Stan Original Film True History of the Kelly Gang. Supported by an outstanding cast, Russell has created a powerful and explosive film in Poker Face and we know audiences will be all-in to see it.’

Liam Hemsworth stars in the brand new Stan Original Film Poker Face. Image: Stan.

Production details

Poker Face is produced by Gary Hamilton (Arclight Films) and Keith Rodger (Fear of God Films). Also producing are Arclight Films’ Ying Ye, actor/producer Addam Bramich, Ryan Hamilton, Catchlight Studios’ Jeanette Volturno and Jason Clark, as well as Matt Williams. Arclight Films’ Brian Beckmann, Screen Media’s Seth Needle and Conor McAdam, David Nagleberg, Walter Josten, Joe Thomas, Mikael Borglund, Romilda De Luca, MEP Capital’s Elizabeth Zavoyskiy and Andrew Kotliar, Jay Douglas and Alceon Entertainment Partners are executive producing, alongside Julia Stuart and Laura Grange from Sky.

A Hamilton Entertainment production, the Stan Original Film Poker Face is financed by MEP Capital, Alceon Entertainment Partners, DC Tour Pty Ltd, Sky, and Screen NSW through its Made in NSW fund and Post, Digital and Visual Effects (PDV) Rebate. Arclight Films is handling worldwide sales of Poker Face.

Poker Face will premiere on 22 November on Stan.