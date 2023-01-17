Mardi Gras Film Festival program reveal: Queer Screen turns 30

The 30th edition of Queer Screen’s Mardi Gras Film Festival is set to be one of the biggest ever, with 166 films screening across more than 100 sessions, both in cinema and on-demand. This year’s theme, ‘Awaken your Senses,’ will give moviegoers an opportunity to reflect on the impact and significance of this event in the world of queer storytelling.

Formed in 1993 by a group of queer filmmakers and curators, Queer Screen has been ‘dedicated to promoting positive change in film culture in Australia’, and beyond. Festival Director Lisa Rose is looking forward to this year’s event. ‘We at Queer Screen are incredibly proud of our impact,’ she says.

‘This year we are so excited to honour those trailblazers who shaped queer storytelling on the screen, as well as introducing the best of global contemporary filmmaking to our local and international audiences in our largest Festival for over a decade.’

What’s on

Alongside the films, there will be panel discussions, workshops, industry networking events, international guests and parties. The Festival will take place over 16 days, from 15 February to 2 March, and tickets are now available at Queer Screen.

Screenings will take place at eight venues across Sydney, including Event Cinemas, Dendy Cinemas, Hayden Orpheum, Ritz Cinemas, Casula Powerhouse, Westpac OpenAir and the Alumni Green at the University of Technology. The Festival opens with the Sydney premiere of the Australian drama Of An Age, from rising star Goran Stolevski, and closes with the Australian premiere of Danish romance flick The Venus Effect.

Australian queer films

As well as showcasing the best of queer storytelling from around the world, Queer Screen also offers a platform for local talent. The world premiere of Trans Glamoré, which received funding from the Queer Screen Completion Fund, will take place at the Festival, screening alongside the locally made short The Accidental Archivist. And, as if that wasn’t enough, the world premiere of The Winner Takes it All, featuring Australian drag queen Maxi Shield (made famous by RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under), will also be showing.

Other Australian films at the festival include Lonesome and The Longest Weekend.

The Mardi Gras Film Festival will also offer six films at six venues around Sydney at a special ‘community screening price’ of $10.

With feature premieres, retrospectives, shorts, documentaries, an Australian showcase, special panels and more, this year’s Mardi Gras Film Festival will not disappoint even the fussiest of film lovers.

Queer Screen’s Mardi Gras Film Festival takes place from 15 February – 2 March 2023, in Sydney. For tickets and more information, head to the Queer Screen website.