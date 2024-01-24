Oscar nominations 2024: snubs and surprises

The nominees for the 2024 Academy Awards were released overnight, and the list has already garnered much buzz online for its record-breaking noms, first time recognitions, and apparent snubs.

Leading the pack this awards season is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer with a whopping 13 nominations, including for Best Picture – which will be a no-brainer to those who have been playing at home. Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things follows closely behind with 11 nominations, and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie falls short of the double digits with eight nominations.

Past Lives. Image: A24.

Celine Song’s stunning debut feature, Past Lives, is up for best picture – which should be inspiring to many indie filmmakers out there – but naturally the competition is stiff, and it’s unlikely to win out against the top contenders noted above.

ND Stevenson’s animated feature Nimona, which was dropped by Disney but picked up by Annapurna Pictures and released on Netflix last year, is up for Best Animated Feature – but it’ll be a surprise if it takes the gong away from Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and The Heron.

And beloved composer John Williams has received his 54th Oscar nomination, this time for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, extending his record as the most-nominated person alive and the oldest-ever nominee at the age of 91. After all, it’s not the years, it’s the mileage.

Interestingly, or perhaps shockingly, Greta Gerwig has not been nominated for Best Director for her work on Barbie (in fact only one female director was nominated, Anatomy of a Fall‘s Justine Triet). And Margot Robbie is not up for Best Actress, but her co-star Ryan Gosling is nominated for Best Supporting Actor. ‘I’m Just Ken’, indeed.

Margot Robbie as Barbie. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Barbie has also been left out of the running for Best Cinematography and Best Makeup and Hair – though it is nominated for Best Costume Design, which it could easily lose to Poor Things or even Napoleon. Other notable snubs include Past Lives actress Greta Lee not being nominated for Best Actress (does the Academy have something against Gretas?), and Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse not getting a nod for Best Original Score.

In Japan, the Godzilla Minus One team celebrated their first ever Oscar nom, naturally for Best Visual Effects. Watch the video below:

The ‘GODZILLA MINUS ONE’ team react to their #Oscar nomination.



See the full nominees list: https://t.co/mV9bAnoYBF pic.twitter.com/OjUHnePmn1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 23, 2024

The full list of Oscar nominees for 2024 is as follows:

Best Picture

American Fiction (Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers)

Anatomy of a Fall (Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers)

Barbie (David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers)

The Holdovers (Mark Johnson, Producer)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers)

Maestro (Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers)

Oppenheimer (Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers)

Past Lives (David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers)

Poor Things (Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers)

The Zone of Interest (James Wilson, Producer)

Best Directing

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction (Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson)

Barbie (Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach)

Oppenheimer (Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan)

Poor Things (Screenplay by Tony McNamara)

The Zone of Interest (Written by Jonathan Glazer)

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall (Screenplay by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari)

The Holdovers (Written by David Hemingson)

Maestro (Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)

May December (Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik)

Past Lives (Written by Celine Song)

Best animated feature film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best costume design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best documentary feature film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best documentary short film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best film editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best international feature film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Best makeup and hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best original score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best original song

The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken – Barbie

It Never Went Away – American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? – Barbie

Best production design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best animated short film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best live action short film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best visual effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

The 2024 Academy Awards will take place on 10 March.