Oscar nominations 2024: snubs and surprises

The nominees for the 2024 Academy Awards were released overnight, and the list has already garnered much buzz online for its record-breaking noms, first time recognitions, and apparent snubs.
Leading the pack this awards season is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer with a whopping 13 nominations, including for Best Picture – which will be a no-brainer to those who have been playing at home. Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things follows closely behind with 11 nominations, and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie falls short of the double digits with eight nominations.
Celine Song’s stunning debut feature, Past Lives, is up for best picture – which should be inspiring to many indie filmmakers out there – but naturally the competition is stiff, and it’s unlikely to win out against the top contenders noted above.
ND Stevenson’s animated feature Nimona, which was dropped by Disney but picked up by Annapurna Pictures and released on Netflix last year, is up for Best Animated Feature – but it’ll be a surprise if it takes the gong away from Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and The Heron.
And beloved composer John Williams has received his 54th Oscar nomination, this time for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, extending his record as the most-nominated person alive and the oldest-ever nominee at the age of 91. After all, it’s not the years, it’s the mileage.
Interestingly, or perhaps shockingly, Greta Gerwig has not been nominated for Best Director for her work on Barbie (in fact only one female director was nominated, Anatomy of a Fall‘s Justine Triet). And Margot Robbie is not up for Best Actress, but her co-star Ryan Gosling is nominated for Best Supporting Actor. ‘I’m Just Ken’, indeed.
Barbie has also been left out of the running for Best Cinematography and Best Makeup and Hair – though it is nominated for Best Costume Design, which it could easily lose to Poor Things or even Napoleon. Other notable snubs include Past Lives actress Greta Lee not being nominated for Best Actress (does the Academy have something against Gretas?), and Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse not getting a nod for Best Original Score.
In Japan, the Godzilla Minus One team celebrated their first ever Oscar nom, naturally for Best Visual Effects. Watch the video below:
The full list of Oscar nominees for 2024 is as follows:
Best Picture
- American Fiction (Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers)
- Anatomy of a Fall (Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers)
- Barbie (David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers)
- The Holdovers (Mark Johnson, Producer)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers)
- Maestro (Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers)
- Oppenheimer (Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers)
- Past Lives (David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers)
- Poor Things (Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers)
- The Zone of Interest (James Wilson, Producer)
Read: Oppenheimer review: Nolan approaches the sublime
Best Directing
- Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
- Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Colman Domingo (Rustin)
- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
- Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
- Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Annette Bening (Nyad)
- Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
- Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
- Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
- Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
- Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
Read: Barbie review – this Barbie will bust the block
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
- Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
- America Ferrera (Barbie)
- Jodie Foster (Nyad)
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- American Fiction (Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson)
- Barbie (Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach)
- Oppenheimer (Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan)
- Poor Things (Screenplay by Tony McNamara)
- The Zone of Interest (Written by Jonathan Glazer)
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Anatomy of a Fall (Screenplay by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari)
- The Holdovers (Written by David Hemingson)
- Maestro (Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)
- May December (Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik)
- Past Lives (Written by Celine Song)
Best animated feature film
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Read: The Boy and The Heron review: Miyazaki’s masterful return to form
Best cinematography
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Read: Poor Things review: a fabulous feminist odyssey
Best costume design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best documentary feature film
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Best documentary short film
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Best film editing
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best international feature film
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Teachers’ Lounge
- The Zone of Interest
Best makeup and hairstyling
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Best original score
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best original song
- The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot
- I’m Just Ken – Barbie
- It Never Went Away – American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
- What Was I Made For? – Barbie
Best production design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best animated short film
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best live action short film
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best sound
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Best visual effects
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
The 2024 Academy Awards will take place on 10 March.