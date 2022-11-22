Melbourne Queer Film Festival announces award winners & titles on streaming

The 32nd Melbourne Queer Film Festival has announced its Jury Award winners, with Australian shorts Beautiful They, Sparkles, and The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone taking out the top gongs.

The City of Melbourne Award for Best Australian Short Film – valued at $5,000 – went to Beautiful They, directed by Cloudy Rhodes. This winner also qualifies as MQFF’s original selection for the Iris Prize – the largest prize for the LGBTIQ+ short films worldwide.

The jury had this to say: ‘Dreamily shot in warm, vibrant colour, and sustained with an atmospheric, almost ethereal synth score, Beautiful They is a queer surf romance that enamours with delicate intimacy.’

Beautiful They also walked away with the Black Magic Design Award for Cinematography, for cinematography by Jordan Maddocks, receiving a DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel – valued at $1,569.

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone. Image: Netflix.

The Shaun Miller Lawyers Award for Best Australian Documentary Short went to The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone, (pictured) which reveals the memories of Georgie, an Australian transgender teen as she helps change laws, affirms her gender, finds her voice and emerges into adulthood.

The VicScreen Award for Best Director Australian Short Film Prize of $2500 was Sparkles directed by Jacqueline Pelczar, which tells the story of a 30-something woman with Down Syndrome who leaves her past behind and runs away from a small country town, and makes an unlikely friendship with an Outback Drag Queen.

The Blackmagic design award for Technical Excellence went to director Jacquelynn Auger for Pause, the story of 17-year-old Rosie who returns to her rural hometown to attend her grandmother’s funeral. With less than 12 hours till she leaves, Rosie attempts to mend the broken heart of her middle school sweetheart, Jamie. Auger received a DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard valued at $1,124.

The MQFF Award for Best First Feature Narrative went to Joyland, directed by Saim Sadiq. Based on the short Darling (winner of the Best International Short at MQFF 2021), Joyland follows the Ranas, a happily patriarchal joint family, as their youngest son secretly joins an erotic dance theatre where he falls for an ambitious trans starlet. Joyland took home $2,500 in prize money.

The MQFF Award for Best Feature Documentary was snapped up by Uyra: The Rising Forest, directed by Juliana Curi. Also winning $2,500 in prize money, this awe-inspiring documentary explores the life and work of trans non-binary Indigenous artist, Uýra, shot in the breathtaking Amazon Rainforest.

And finally, the MQFF Award for Best International Short Fiction or Documentary is Warsha, directed by Dania Bdeir, which took home $1,000 prize money. Warsha is the story of Mohammad, a crane operator working in Beirut who volunteers to take on one of the tallest and notoriously most dangerous cranes in Lebanon. Away from everyone’s eyes, he is able to live out his secret passion and find freedom.

‘We are so grateful for the support we receive from our partners which helps make these awards possible,’ MQFF CEO David Martin Harris said. ‘This year’s MQFF program is full of important stories from the LGBTIQ+ community and I’d like to thank everyone who helped make it possible to bring these stories to the big screen.’

The MQFF+ streaming service is live

A selection of titles from the MQFF program is now available to stream online with MQFF+, from 21 –27 November. Highlights include Chrissy Judy, Mars One, Black as UR! and 8 Years.

To see the full online program and list of winners, head to the MQFF website.