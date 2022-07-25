Black Panther, She-Hulk & Captain America lead new Marvel slate

In a now longstanding tradition, Marvel Studios took to Hall H at the San Diego Comic-Con this weekend to announce the next three years of superhero content.

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige was introduced on stage by Miss Minutes, a talking clock from the Disney+ series Loki. Joined by moderator Ash Crossan, Feige delivered Marvel Studios’ long-awaited slate of live-action films and TV shows.

Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was by far the highlight of the Hall H presentation, beginning with a live performance by Baaba Maal (vocals), Massamba Diop (tama) and dancers and drummers. Feige was joined on stage by director Ryan Coogler and cast members Mabel Cadena, Michaela Cole, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta, Florence Kasumba, Alex Livinalli, Lupita Nyong’o, Dominique Thorne and Letitia Wright for a Q&A and first look at the film’s first trailer (below).

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

The film will also introduce Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, and will star Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.

Feige also shared that the film is the final title in Marvel’s ‘Phase 4’. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in Australian cinemas Nov. 10, 2022.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

In Marvel TV, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the first off the rank, with an all-new trailer below:

She-Hulk debuts exclusively on Disney+ August 17, 2022. Directors Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, and head writer Jessica Gao, were joined by cast members Tatiana Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga and Jameela Jamil for a lively Q&A about the new series.

In the 9 episode comedy series, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) – an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases – must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The show welcomes a host of MCU veterans, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk (yes, that’s his official title), Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The entire upcoming slate is known as Phases 4, 5 and 6 – which are all officially confirmed to be part of the MCU’s ‘Multiverse Saga’, which will conclude with two all-new Avengers films, including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty releasing May 2025, and Avengers: Secret Wars, which is slated for November, 2025.

Ants, aliens, and armies, oh my…

Feige revealed that after Phase 4 concludes with Wakanda Forever, Phase 5 will kick off in 2023 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, opening Feb. 16, 2023. The film is directed by Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton.

Super Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

Next up, the new series Secret Invasion launches on Disney+ in 2023. Cobie Smulders, who reprises her role of Maria Hill – a decorated spy and Nick Fury’s loyal #2 – was on hand at Hall H to talk about the new show.

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos – characters who first met in Captain Marvel (2019). They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Regé-Jean Page.

The ‘crossover event’ series showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

And Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 heads to cinemas on May 4, 2023. The cast and crew presented a panel at Comic-Con to introduce the third instalment of Guardians of the Galaxy. With director James Gunn taking the lead, cast members Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova took part in an engaging discussion. Chukwudi Iwuji arrived on stage in costume, revealing to fans that he’ll be portraying High Evolutionary in the film.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

New details also emerged regarding a host of previously announced titles in Phase 5. Streaming on Disney+ in 2023 are a slew of anticipated series currently in production, including Echo, Loki: season 2, and Ironheart.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (the standout character from Wandavision, who gave us this little earworm) will also begin filming later this year.

Phase 5 theatrical releases include The Marvels directed by Nia DaCosta, which hits cinemas July 27, 2023; and Blade, which begins shooting this October and opens in cinemas November, 2023.

Feige also revealed for the first time a trio of projects debuting in 2024″

Captain America: New World Order opens in cinemas May, 2024.

Daredevil: Born Again, an 18-episode season with Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio returning, streams on Disney+ in 2024.

Thunderbolts, featuring an exciting new group of heroes, is slated for cinemas July, 2024.

And even more

Looking ahead, Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe promises three more major theatrical releases. They are: