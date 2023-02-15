News

 > Film > News

First look at Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à Deux

The singer has posted a never-before-seen still of the Joker sequel to her Twitter, sending fans into a frenzy.
15 Feb 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Share Icon

Lady Gaga has shared a first look at her character in the sequel to 2019’s Joker. Titled Joker: Folie à Deux, very little is known about the film save for the return of Todd Philips as director, Joaquin Phoenix as Joker and the addition of Gaga in an unnamed role.

Fans have already begun to speculate as to whether she will play a DC comics character like Harley Quinn, who is known for her tumultuous relationship with the Joker. The phrase ‘Folie à Deux’ means ‘shared psychosis’ in English, and, well, Quinn is a psychiatrist.

In the still that Gaga posted to her Twitter, we can see her getting quite close to Phoenix’s Joker – take a look below:

Lady Gagy simply captioned the photo ‘Folie à Deux’ Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

In the first movie, Arthur Fleck, a party clown, lead an impoverished life with his ailing mother. When society shunned him and branded him as a freak for his nervous laughing condition, he decided to embrace the life of crime and chaos.

Read: The People’s Joker ‘trans film’ pulled from Toronto International Film Festival

At the box office, Joker grossed a total of $27,973,432 in Australia. Its opening weekend in the US made it the biggest October release of all time. The flick was mired in controversy, however, due to criticism over its depictions of violence and mental illness.

The plot of the sequel is tightly under wraps, but if you’re wondering, the answer is a chorus of Yes! Joker: Folie à Deux will definitely be a musical. This was confirmed last year, with Lady Gaga once again taking to Twitter to share this teaser:

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit cinemas from 4 October 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Digital Feature Film Film / Television Production News Opinions & Analysis Reviews
More
Reviews

Close review: Lukas Dhont's film moralises on masculinity

Close is a Belgian coming-of-age film that's built itself a fair bit of Oscar buzz – but does it live…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Opinions & Analysis

Is Brendan Fraser film The Whale actually a 'body horror'?

'As I left the theatre, I started to feel the way I often do when I see a reflection of…

The Conversation
News

Russell Crowe thriller Sleeping Dogs will shoot in Victoria

Sleeping Dogs, a major international feature, is set to film in the state of Victoria from this month onwards.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

RISING Festival 2023: Melbourne Town Hall to host immersive 360 video, Euphoria

RISING festival is back and bigger than ever, bringing with it a huge cinematic projection experience in Euphoria.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Opinions & Analysis

Valentine's Day films to watch right now – whatever your mood

A handpicked selection of films, whether you're a hopeless romantic or someone who feels that romance is hopeless.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login