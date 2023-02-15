First look at Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à Deux

Lady Gaga has shared a first look at her character in the sequel to 2019’s Joker. Titled Joker: Folie à Deux, very little is known about the film save for the return of Todd Philips as director, Joaquin Phoenix as Joker and the addition of Gaga in an unnamed role.

Fans have already begun to speculate as to whether she will play a DC comics character like Harley Quinn, who is known for her tumultuous relationship with the Joker. The phrase ‘Folie à Deux’ means ‘shared psychosis’ in English, and, well, Quinn is a psychiatrist.

In the still that Gaga posted to her Twitter, we can see her getting quite close to Phoenix’s Joker – take a look below:

Lady Gagy simply captioned the photo ‘Folie à Deux’ Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

In the first movie, Arthur Fleck, a party clown, lead an impoverished life with his ailing mother. When society shunned him and branded him as a freak for his nervous laughing condition, he decided to embrace the life of crime and chaos.

At the box office, Joker grossed a total of $27,973,432 in Australia. Its opening weekend in the US made it the biggest October release of all time. The flick was mired in controversy, however, due to criticism over its depictions of violence and mental illness.

The plot of the sequel is tightly under wraps, but if you’re wondering, the answer is a chorus of Yes! Joker: Folie à Deux will definitely be a musical. This was confirmed last year, with Lady Gaga once again taking to Twitter to share this teaser:

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit cinemas from 4 October 2024.