Golden Globes 2024: all the winners – full list

The full list of winners at the 81st annual Golden Globes ceremony in Los Angeles.
8 Jan 2024
Paul Dalgarno

All Screen

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer. Image: Universal Pictures.

Best film – drama

Oppenheimer – Winner
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Anatomy of a Fall

SceenHub review: In Oppenheimer, Nolan approaches the sublime

Best actress – drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon – Winner
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening, Nyad
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best film – musical or comedy

Poor Things – Winner
Barbie
American Fiction
The Holdovers
May December
Air

ScreenHub review: Poor Things review is a fabulous feminist odyssey

Best actor – musical or comedy

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers – Winner
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best TV series – drama

Succession – Winner
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
1923

ScreenHub review: Succession Season 4 – love will tear us apart

Best actress in a TV series – drama

Sarah Snook, Succession – Winner
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse

Best TV series – musical or comedy

The Bear – Winner
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Barry

ScreenHub review: The Bear Season 2

Best limited series, anthology series or TV movie

Beef – Winner
All the Light We Cannot See
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry

ScreenHub: Beef and Asian migrants (with emotions)

Cinematic and box office achievement

Barbie – Winner
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

ScreenHub review: This Barbie will bust the block

Best original song

What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas (Barbie) – Winner
Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (She Came to Me)
Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
I’m Just Ken by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros Movie)
Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)

Best original score

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer – Winner
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Best actor – drama

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – Winner
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Best actress – musical or comedy

Emma Stone, Poor Things – Winner
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie

Best director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – Winner
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives

Best animated film

The Boy and the Heron – Winner
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Suzume
Wish

ScreenHub review: The Boy and the Heron

Best actor in a TV series – drama

Kieran Culkin, Succession – Winner
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Brian Cox, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Dominic West, The Crown

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – Winner
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best non-English language film

Anatomy of a Fall – Winner
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest

Best performance in stand-up comedy on TV

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon – Winner
Trevor Noah, Where Was I
Chris Rock, Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer

Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – Winner
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best screenplay

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall – Winner
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives

Best supporting actor in a TV series

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – Winner
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best supporting actress in a TV series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – Winner
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best actor in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie

Steven Yeun, Beef – Winner
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Best actress in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie

Ali Wong, Beef – Winner
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers.

Best supporting actor

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer – Winner
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best supporting actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – Winner
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

