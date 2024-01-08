Golden Globes 2024: all the winners – full list

Best film – drama

Oppenheimer – Winner

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Best actress – drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon – Winner

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening, Nyad

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best film – musical or comedy

Poor Things – Winner

Barbie

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

Best actor – musical or comedy

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers – Winner

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best TV series – drama

Succession – Winner

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

1923

Best actress in a TV series – drama

Sarah Snook, Succession – Winner

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best TV series – musical or comedy

The Bear – Winner

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Barry

Best limited series, anthology series or TV movie

Beef – Winner

All the Light We Cannot See

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Cinematic and box office achievement

Barbie – Winner

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best original song

What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas (Barbie) – Winner

Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (She Came to Me)

Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

I’m Just Ken by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros Movie)

Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)

Best original score

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer – Winner

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Best actor – drama

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – Winner

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Best actress – musical or comedy

Emma Stone, Poor Things – Winner

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Best director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – Winner

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best animated film

The Boy and the Heron – Winner

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best actor in a TV series – drama

Kieran Culkin, Succession – Winner

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Dominic West, The Crown

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – Winner

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best non-English language film

Anatomy of a Fall – Winner

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best performance in stand-up comedy on TV

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon – Winner

Trevor Noah, Where Was I

Chris Rock, Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer

Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – Winner

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best screenplay

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall – Winner

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best supporting actor in a TV series

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – Winner

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best supporting actress in a TV series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – Winner

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best actor in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie

Steven Yeun, Beef – Winner

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Best actress in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie

Ali Wong, Beef – Winner

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers.

Best supporting actor

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer – Winner

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best supporting actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – Winner

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

