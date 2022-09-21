Czech and Slovak film festival program 2022

The Czech and Slovak Film Festival of Australia (CaSFFA) is back for its 10th annual installment this October.

Showcasing a number of Czech and Slovak features, shorts, documentaries and retrospectives, the theme of this year’s festival is Movement.

The Enchanted Cave. Image: Attack Film.

Movement in film

In the spirit of movement, CaSFFA is also moving and shaking back into cinemas in Melbourne and Canberra, and expanding to Adelaide, at the Regal Theatre. They’ve recently partnered with a number of new venues too, which means their selection of films will screen at the Classic and Lido Cinemas in Elsternwick and Hawthorn.

‘Our online offerings over the past two years had demonstrated interest in our films from parts of the country outside our usual Melbourne and Canberra base, so the team decided it was time to expand to Adelaide, with a view to add further locations in the future,’ CaSFFA President, Lubica Shannon said.

The festival will also continue to run its successful online component, this year celebrating 10 years of CaSFFA with a selection of some of the best films shown over the life of the festival. This includes the popular The Cassandra Cat (Vojtěch Jasný, 1963), Daisies (Věra Chytilová, 1966), Little Harbour (Iveta Grófová, 2017) and a movement themed selection of shorts titled Wide World: Shorts in Motion.

Read: Jewish International Film Festival: 2022 program announced

Daisies (Věra Chytilová, 1966). Image: Ustredni Pujcovna Filmu

Old and new highlights

The Cassandra Cat

1963, Vojtěch Jasný

Daisies

1966, Věra Chytilová

Little Harbour

2017, Iveta Grófová

Wide Worlds: Shorts in Motion

2022 (Suzie in the Garden), 2021 (Red Shoes) 2021 (Love, Dad), Lucie Sunková (Suzie in the Garden) | Anna Podskalská (Red Shoes) | Diana Cam Van Nguyen (Love, Dad)

The festival’s opening night film in all cities is the stirring biopic Zatopek, about powerhouse long-distance runner Emil Zátopek.

Read: Adelaide Film Festival program 2022

For the closing night film, audiences will be transported to the coastline with Happy New Year 2, a rom-com that’s having just as much success as the 2019 original, screened at CaSFFA’s drive-in edition in 2020.

‘We’re screening films that offer all sorts of promises,’ said Artistic Director, Ali Back. ‘Saving One Who Was Dead promises a passage into the spiritual, gliding between the realms of the living and the dead.

‘With Kapr Code, we’re offered a mixture of the abstract, the home-video, and the musical – a trip most definitely worth exploring. At the other end, there is The Enchanted Cave, strong in fantasy and magic, it offers a fairy-tale story with a mixture of heart, good old-fashioned sword fighting, and folklore. And don’t forget Adam Ondra: Pushing the Limits, a rock climbing biopic that proves just as luminous as it is beautiful.’

Adam Ondra: Pushing the Limits. Image: Bontonfilm

CaSFFA continues its long-standing partnership with the Melbourne Cinémathèque. During the retrospective on the indefinable Juraj Jakubisko, audiences can find themselves – on the Wednesday before Opening Night, and the Wednesday after Closing Night – in the extraordinary worlds of a director who has never given creativity and provocation a moment’s rest.

CaSFFA’s list of sponsors and partners for 2022 includes ESET, The Foreigner Brewing Company, Sense Creative Advertising, Mr Moto, Becherovka, Josef Chromy Wines, Mattoni & Magnesia Mineral Water, Gourmet Czech, The Embassy of the Czech Republic in Canberra, The Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Canberra, Consulate General of the Czech Republic, Slovak Audio Visual Fund, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, Burnside City Council, Domov House and Gallery, Czech Centres, Arina Film Production, Office of Slovak’s Living Abroad, Slovak Film Institute, CSFFWA, Aussie & Kiwi Film Fest, SBS Slovak, and Vodafest.

CasFFA runs from 6-16 October 2022. For more information about the Czech and Slovak Film Festival in Australia, visit the CaSFFA website.