Courtney Gibson appointed as Screen Queensland CEO

'Queensland is an absolute powerhouse when it comes to screen production,' said Gibson, who starts in the role next week.
13 Oct 2022
Paul Dalgarno

Incoming Screen Queensland Chief Executive Officer Courtney Gibson. Image: Hugh Stewart

Courtney Gibson has been announced as the new Chief Executive Officer for Screen Queensland.

Gibson is one of the screen industry’s most experienced executives, having been CEO of two state screen agencies and having held leadership roles with multiple Australian broadcasters and production companies. 

Screen Queensland Chair, The Honourable Roslyn Atkinson AO, said she was pleased to welcome Gibson to lead the organisation through its next chapter of growth across film and series production, games development and studio expansion.

‘The Board looks forward to seeing the state’s thriving screen industry benefit from Ms Gibson’s leadership and guidance, further strengthening Queensland’s fine reputation as a destination of choice for the world’s leading filmmakers and producers,’ Ms Atkinson said. 

‘As important will be Ms Gibson’s strategic vision in supporting the creation of Queensland stories by local creatives, and for a pipeline of talent, from writers and directors through to on-set crew and post-production professionals, to take advantage of ever-growing employment opportunities.’

Gibson has held roles including Executive Head of Content Creation and Head of Arts, Entertainment and Comedy at ABC TV, Programming Production Executive at Nine, Commissioning Editor of Documentary at SBS, Director of Programmes at Endemol Australia and Managing Director of Jungle Entertainment, as well as serving as CEO of Screen NSW and the South Australian Film Corporation. 

Gibson said she was thrilled to be joining the Screen Queensland team. 

‘Queensland is an absolute powerhouse when it comes to screen production, and it’s a state that really has it all — leading local producers, post-production companies and games developers, longstanding and extremely successful international partnerships, highly skilled crews, spectacular locations and leading-edge studios up and down the state, all underpinned by the best incentives in Australia.

‘I look forward to working with the Screen Queensland team and all its partners to support and attract even more production and to develop a new generation of Queensland screen makers, with a particular focus on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander key creatives and crew.’

Gibson starts her new position as CEO on 17 October.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

