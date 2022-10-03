Community finally delivers ‘six seasons and a movie’

Community fans rejoice – we’re finally getting the movie we’ve been waiting for. After years of campaigning for ‘six seasons and a movie’, not to mention numerous cancellations and revivals, cast fallouts and more, it seems Dan Harmon and co have finally secured the Community movie.

Details on the plot have not yet been revealed, but it looks like most of the original cast will return, which includes Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeon, Jim Rash and Donald Glover.

As Magnitude might say: ‘Pop! Pop!’

Image: NBC

Community was a half-hour comedy series created by Dan Harmon in 2009, which aired on NBC in the USA and on ABC in Australia. Following a group of misfits all struggling to get through community college, Community gained a large following due to its quick-witted humour, relatable characters, niche cinema references, and the star power of actors like Chevy Chase and Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino).

Read: Aunty Donna score their first narrative comedy series for ABC

Why six seasons and movie?

In season two, movie-and-TV-loving Abed becomes obsessed with a show called The Cape, a real superhero series that got cancelled after one season. He insists that the show will not go off the air, instead saying that it’s destined to have ‘six seasons and a movie’. You can watch the clip below:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

This quickly caught on as a Twitter hashtag (#SixSeasonsAndAMovie) and became the catch-cry of many Community fans.

Despite its voracious fan base, Community was never a bringer of big ratings, which meant its longevity was always in question. Creator Dan Harmon was fired from the show after season three, which led to season four being tonally different to the rest of the series. It seemed clear then that we would never get ‘six seasons and a movie’, but Harmon was eventually brought back for a fifth season, and stayed on until the final sixth season.

Between those final two seasons, Community was canceled on its home network of NBC, and soon after got revived on Yahoo!’s short-lived streaming service, Yahoo! Screen.

To say its been a rocky road to get to a movie would be an understatement.

Read: TV Review: Preppers is a raucous satire

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

It’s now seven years since the Community finale aired, but it seems the fanbase is still as strong as ever, with the news of the movie going viral on Twitter in a matter of hours.

The Community movie production dates, release dates and more are still TBC.