Cinema Nova launches $10k movie edit competition

Cinema Nova is reviving preshow entertainment with a competition that encourages local talent to submit short videos for $10k cash.
22 Nov 2022
Silvi Vann-Wall

Image: Canva

Entries are now open for a one-of-a-kind competition for Melbourne movie lovers, who must make a creative edit reel that might play before a Cinema Nova film showing for a chance at $1000. There are ten cash prizes up for grabs.

Nova stipulates that the video you submit might include something you’ve filmed or recorded yourself, or it might be a clever edit of (or commentary on) other material. We presume clips of popular films would be okay to use under their exhibition license.

So what qualifies? Themed mashups, recaps, video essays, animation, voiceover…the sky’s the limit, and Nova is encouraging entrants to get creative. Videos can be between five and seven minutes in length, and must be created specifically for the competition and mention Nova.

The Nova team have created an inspirational YouTube playlist to get those creative juices flowing.

‘Cinema Nova has a long history of championing filmmakers, and now Melbourne’s favourite independent is thrilled to support emerging editors in the creation of fresh, bold, interesting film-focused content,’ said Kristian Connolly, Nova CEO. ‘We know that our audience’s interest in cinema goes beyond the two hours they spend in their film of choice, and we can’t wait to see how local creatives can enrich and excite the moviegoing experience.’

Local and emerging editors are encouraged to apply, and the competition is open from now until 31 December.

How to apply

All the competition information can be found at cinemanova.com.au/nova-video-competition.

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

