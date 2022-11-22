Cinema Nova launches $10k movie edit competition

Entries are now open for a one-of-a-kind competition for Melbourne movie lovers, who must make a creative edit reel that might play before a Cinema Nova film showing for a chance at $1000. There are ten cash prizes up for grabs.

Nova stipulates that the video you submit might include something you’ve filmed or recorded yourself, or it might be a clever edit of (or commentary on) other material. We presume clips of popular films would be okay to use under their exhibition license.

So what qualifies? Themed mashups, recaps, video essays, animation, voiceover…the sky’s the limit, and Nova is encouraging entrants to get creative. Videos can be between five and seven minutes in length, and must be created specifically for the competition and mention Nova.

The Nova team have created an inspirational YouTube playlist to get those creative juices flowing.

‘Cinema Nova has a long history of championing filmmakers, and now Melbourne’s favourite independent is thrilled to support emerging editors in the creation of fresh, bold, interesting film-focused content,’ said Kristian Connolly, Nova CEO. ‘We know that our audience’s interest in cinema goes beyond the two hours they spend in their film of choice, and we can’t wait to see how local creatives can enrich and excite the moviegoing experience.’

Local and emerging editors are encouraged to apply, and the competition is open from now until 31 December.

How to apply

Your video must be original, your own work, created for this competition and mention Cinema Nova.

Videos must be 5-7 minutes in duration.

Avoid overly offensive themes or language.

We’re looking for creativity over technical perfection, but we want your video looking good on the big screen.

Upload to YouTube or Vimeo and submit via this Google form.

All the competition information can be found at cinemanova.com.au/nova-video-competition.

