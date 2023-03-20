Birrarangga Film Festival 2023: the highlights

The Birrarangga Film Festival is back in Naarm (Melbourne), with a terrific lineup of films, talks and 360 screening experiences for you to sink your teeth into.

Starting from Thursday 23 March, Birrarangga is bringing the best in Global Indigenous Filmmaking to Melbourne cinemas like The Capitol, ACM, Lido, Classic, and the Victorian Pride centre.

When: Thursday 23–Tuesday 28 March 2023

Where: The Capitol, ACMI, Lido, Classic, Fed Square and Victorian Pride Centre

A few picks of the program

Thursday 23 March 6.30pm | The Capitol

Removed from their family home and forced into Canada’s residential school system, Cree musical prodigy Aline and her siblings are plunged into a struggle for survival.

Friday 24 March 11am | Monday 27 March 11am | Deakin University Geelong

Six new films from six Sami filmmakers, shot with a unique camera rig consisting of six cameras and viewed on a 360° screen.

Friday 24 March 6.45pm | LIDO Hawthorn

With problems on the home front, 15-year-old Murra is on the verge of lashing out. That is, until her policeman uncle thwarts her self-destructive behaviour with a lifeline: a ‘photo-safari for at-risk kids’.

Read our 4-star review of Sweet As.

Friday 24 March 7.15pm | ACMI C2

Two radically opposed women quickly divide an Indigenous community into two sides who must then come face to face to determine the best path to independence.

Saturday 25 March 4pm | ACMI C2

Living in Norway on the border of Russia and Finland, Venke Tørmænen has seen her Skolt Sámi culture being crushed between world events.

Sunday 26 March 4pm | ACMI C2

On a remote homestead in the Snowy Mountains, a lonely bushwoman tries to run the family farm and raise her children while her husband is away.

Read our 3.5 star review of The Drover’s Wife

Sunday 26 March 6.30pm | LIDO Hawthorn

Two brothers embark on a journey to find their birth mother after their abusive father had lied for years about her whereabouts; along the way, they reconnect with their Indigenous heritage and make a new friend.

Tuesday 28 March 6.30pm | ACMI C1

Inspired by actual events, MURU is the story of a local Police Sergeant ‘Taffy’ Tawharau, who must choose between his badge and his people, when the Government launches an armed raid through his Ruatoki community on a school day.

The Birrarangga Film Festival beings 23 March 2023 at various locations around Melbourne, Victoria. For tickets and further information please visit the festival website.