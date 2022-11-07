NSW Assistant Camera workshop will address operator shortages in Australia

A new initiative called Screen Trades is being piloted in New South Wales to address shortages in key screen crew jobs, and next weekend they will host an inaugural workshop for budding camera operators.

Thanks to the coming-together of the Arts & Cultural Exchange, Screenrights Cultural Fund, and Screen NSW, an introductory Assistant Camera workshop with Panavision will take place on 14 November for people who are historically under-represented in the industry.

The workshop will provide industry-focused craft development, leading to professional employment pathways for one of the key skills shortages in below-the-line jobs in the industry and real industry engagement through crucial on-the-job placements brokered by Panavision.

Read: Netflix crew traineeships available for regional Australians via Screenworks

Nicolas Godoy, the National TVC Marketing Manager for Panavision Australia, will provide training and masterclasses for up to 15 early career screen practitioners from First Nations and culturally and linguistically diverse (CaLD) communities.

‘It’s an honor to collaborate with ACE for this Assistant Camera Masterclass,’ said Godoy. ‘Panavision

shares ACE’s commitment to supporting and empowering underrepresented communities by providing

education and opportunities for career development.

‘We’re thrilled that we can provide access to our equipment and resources for this group of aspiring camera assistants from First Nations and culturally and linguistically diverse communities. I can’t wait to meet and work with the participants.’

The inaugural workshop is on 14 November at Panavision’s Sydney Office in Lane Cove, using the extensive resources at-hand at Panavision’s Asia-Pacific headquarters. The workshops build on ACE’s successful partnership with Panavision, to provide industry-focused training which has included sponsorship packages for filmmakers.

A follow-up session with a guest speaker and experienced First Assistant Camera Operator will elaborate

on specific industry skills involved working as 1st Camera Assistant, 2nd Camera Assistant and camera

attachment for TV, Feature Films and TVCs.

Read: Screenworks opens Career Pathways Program 2022

During the training program participants will get on-the-job placements as early career Assistant Camera Operators, shadowing industry professionals on set. Four award winning production TVC companies, Finch, Goodoil, Revolver and Collider, have come on board to take select participants as attachments on set to provide a deserved group of early-career filmmakers their first professional, paid experience within the industry.

‘We are thrilled to see such a great initiative from Nic, Panavision and ACE,’ said Olivia Hantken, Executive Producer from Collider Films. ‘As an industry we have a great opportunity to work together to

build better communities and celebrate our diversity. This program has genuine capability to

create change and offer career defining moments for participants.

‘The more diverse voices we hear at every stage of production the stronger we all become. We look forward to hosting the ACE candidates alongside our other industry leaders Finch, Revolver and Good Oil.’

Interested people should apply for the SCREEN TRADES: Assistant Camera workshop at the Arts and Cultural Exchange website.

People from First Nations and CaLD communities are encouraged to apply. Applications close 9

November 2022.