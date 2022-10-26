ABC, SBS and MEAA all welcome Albanese budget moves

The Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance (MEAA) and Australia’s leading public broadcasters have welcomed the decision to restore funding and increase finding cycles in yesterday’s Federal Budget.

The Budget pledged restoration of funding to ABC to the tune of $83.7 million while stating that the public broadcasters will henceforth have a five-year funding cycle.

MEAA Chief Executive Erin Madeley said both announcements delivered on key election commitments to restore funding to the ABC and to provide certainty for both the ABC and SBS beyond the three-year election cycle.

‘Australians deserve a properly funded public broadcaster that can tell their stories from across this vast nation,’ Ms Madeley said. ‘For ABC audiences and the public to enjoy the maximum benefit and value from this renewed investment, money needs to be spent on the people who produce ABC news and entertainment content.’

In addition to the $83.7m in operational funding, the ABC has gained $32m for international services funding across the next four years, which the broadcaster says will allow ‘significant investment in services across all platforms helping to fund rising costs affecting the media industry’.

ABC Managing Director David Anderson said:

‘The additional funding will allow the ABC to increase investment in local content and education services and further improve our critical emergency broadcasting services, particularly benefiting regional communities. It will also help grow reach in Pacific communities at an important time in the history of the region.

‘We are always working to identify what we need to provide the Australian public and how we can manage our budget to effectively meet those expectations – especially as audience habits evolve and we transition to digital services, particularly among younger demographics. This budget announcement is an investment in the valuable services the ABC provides and the trust Australians place in us.’

A statement by SBS reads:

‘SBS welcomes the funding announcement from the Federal Government as part of the Federal Budget, maintaining current levels of funding and providing certainty for SBS as we continue to deliver essential and evolving services to meet the needs of communities.

‘It is an outcome that recognises the value that SBS delivers to Australians and incorporates the additional funding that SBS has received in recent budgets for the expansion of our language services.’

Ms Madeley said workers in the arts and entertainment industries were looking forward to the launch of a National Cultural Policy by the Albanese Government – the first in a decade – before the end of this year.

‘Our members welcome the opportunity to work with the Government to help deliver a shared vision for a National Cultural Policy that recognises the centrality of the cultural workforce to a prosperous and progressive society.

‘There has already been much meaningful work towards the development of a cultural policy that will outline a plan for better access and participation for all Australians.’