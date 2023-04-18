Screenwave International Film Festival ’23 – program highlights

The Screenwave International Film Festival (SWIFF) is back this week for another celebration of everything cinema. The festival is exclusive to the NSW Mid-North Coast and runs from 20 April to 5 May.

Here are just some of the highlights from the program:

Opening Night: The Survival of Kindness

The Survival of Kindness. Image: Umbrella Entertainment.

Rolf de Heer, lead actress Mwajemi Hussein, and producers Molly Reynolds (My Name Is Gulpilil – SWIFF’21) and Julie Byrne (The Babadook), will be in attendance to present the NSW premiere of The Survival of Kindness at SWIFF’23’s Opening Night Gala, which will be hosted at SWIFF’s CHEC Theatre venue for the first time.

‘There hasn’t been an Australian film like The Survival of Kindness before. Inimitable for its time, and at its core a concept so unique, and so moving and profound, it’s the perfect film to launch into the two-week festival experience,’ said SWIFF Artistic Director Kate Howat.

‘We make it a point at the festival not to give anything away about our films – but suffice to say, Rolf de Heer’s latest powerhouse drama will be talked about and analysed and appreciated for years to come’.

The Survival of Kindness, filmed in South Australia’s Flinders Ranges and Tasmania, will launch a 150-session feature film and events line-up at SWIFF’23, running 16 days and nights across three screening venues in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen, including at the newly upgraded Bellingen Memorial Hall.

More local films at SWIFF

SWIFF’23 has a particular focus on celebrating home-grown films, with SWIFF23’s Preview Gala film, The Road to Patagonia, already selling out sessions across the festival.

Rolf de Heer’s indispensable contribution to Australian cinema is celebrated with a dedicated program strand, The Rolf de Heer Revolution, highlighting films like cult favourite Bad Boy Bubby, and Dingo, an ‘outback jazz’ film starring the magnetic Miles Davis.

Macedonian-Australian filmmaker and a fierce new voice emerging in Australian cinema Goran Stolevski is featured in the program with his debut and sophomore films, the achingly romantic Of An Age, and lush Macedonian folk fable You Won’t Be Alone, starring the incredible Noomi Rapace.

Of An Age. Image: Roadshow Entertainment

One of the most boundary-pushing films in the program is Shadow, a filmed adaption of Geelong Theatre Company’s renowned play crewed and acted almost entirely by creatives with a disability.

A new environmental documentary on Bob Brown, The Giants, finds a home in the program, with Brown attending for two Q&A’s.

The only film shot from inside the landmark 1972 Aboriginal Tent Embassy, Ningla-A-Na, is brought back to the screen for it’s 50th anniversary thanks to a stunning digital restoration of the film, and will include a fascinating panel discussion following the screening.

You Can Go Now, a powerful documentary on Indigenous, world-renowned artist and activist Richard Bell can also be seen at SWIFF.

Australian filmmaker Jolyon Hoff’s latest stunning documentary on discovering identity as a newcomer in Australia, Watandar, My Countryman is also screening, with Hoff and documentary subject Muzafar Ali attending the festival to participate in Q&A’s.

Australian Premiere: Infinity Pool

Starring Alexander Skarsgård (The Northman, SWIFF’22), Mia Goth (Pearl, X), and Australian actress Cleopatra Coleman (Dopesick), Infinity Pool is a gripping and tense, visceral satire, further cementing Brandon Cronenberg’s reputation as a provocateur, with his signature visceral and cerebral style on full display.

In the vein of Cronenberg’s previous films, Antiviral and Possessor (SWIFF’21), Infinity Pool will have fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see the film for the first time in Australia.

Mia Goth, Alexander Skarsgård in Infinity Pool. Image: Universal

While staying at an isolated island resort, James (Skarsgärd) and Em (Coleman) are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun. But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi (Goth), they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero tolerance policy for crime: either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead.

‘SWIFF’23 is incredibly excited to host the Australian Premiere of Infinity Pool and proud to be showcasing Cronenberg’s latest deliciously innovative work of cinema,’ said SWIFF Artistic Director Kate Howat.

‘Festival-goers can expect to be on the edge of their seats as they are taken on a wild and outlandish ride through Cronenberg’s masterful vision.’

Special screening: Safety Last!

Finally, comedy legend Harold Lloyd’s slapstick comedy masterpiece, Safety Last!, celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023. In a performance exclusive to the Coffs Coast’s 2023 Screenwave International Film Festival, Safety Last! will be screened with a new live-on-stage soundtrack, composed and performed by Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium Director Pat Brearley – in a musical trio that reinvents the black and white classic, and celebrates a centenary of cinema.

For tickets and more information head to the SWIFF website.