Screen opportunities roundup – 27 September 2023

Celebrating Excellence in Screen Culture: ‘Whether you’re a visionary filmmaker, a brilliant actor, a skilled producer, or a creative force behind the scenes, we want to celebrate your contributions to this ever-evolving landscape of storytelling.’

Free to enter, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards elevates the original voices that bring a fresh perspective to storytelling. The shortlisted filmmakers are flown to Los Angeles for an exclusive four-day event to gain unparalleled insight into all aspects of the filmmaking process to advance their careers.

Featuring celebrity hosts and notable judges, IMDd Certified HYBRID GENRE AUSTRALIA screens and awards the best in genre hybrid screenplays & films. Sponsored by CinéCiné, HYBRID GENRE Australia, Melbourne Film Awards is a premium genre loving festival which screens and awards filmmakers from across Australia and the world.

FLiCKERFEST 2024 Official entries for our International, Australian & Documentary competitions are now open. To submit your film you must fulfill the Eligibility Criteria & abide by the Terms & Conditions on the How To Enter page.

The Fleurieu Film Festival celebrates its 8th annual event in February 2024. All genres are welcome – under 8 minutes plus credits! Films made in or about the Fleurieu Peninsula are eligible for the special Fleurieu in Focus prize! Filmmakers of all ages are encouraged to submit, using FilmFreeway.

QLD XR Festival celebrates Queensland (QLD), Australian & Global creative talent, with a focus on Augumented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Digital Art, Game Development, Short Films, Creative AI and Animation. A physical and virtual festival to engage the general public as well as bring the local & global industry together to collaborate and educate.

The Byron Underground Film Festival (BUFF) returns in 2023 to shake things up, expand the mind, and celebrate the curious through the majesty of curated shorts, features and art pieces. This isn’t your standard film festival. Expect Filmmaker panel discussions, street performers, stand-up comedy, drive-in cinemas, guerrilla marketing, flash-mobs, and a celebration of the alternative lifestyle that made Byron Bay the Paramount of Australian anti-culture.

The Screen It International Film Festival (SIIFF) is a Queensland based festival in Australia. SIIFF proudly showcases not only Australian films, but international talents as well. SIIFF’s mission is to support aspiring creative filmmakers of all experiences and backgrounds. A platform that encourages the use of filmmaking as a tool of expression to support mental health and wellbeing for all ages.

Queer Screen showcases screen content about or of significant interest to the LGBTIQ+ community. Based in Sydney, Australia and founded in 1993, Queer Screen has been Australia’s leading Queer screen/arts organisation for the past 30 years, and we are searching for world-class content. Submissions will be considered for any upcoming event, including the 10th Queer Screen Film Fest (August 2023) and Queer Screen’s 31st Mardi Gras Film Festival (February 2024)

The Peninsula Film Festival (PFF) is held annually in Victoria. Each year, up to 20 short listed films are screened and are judged live by a panel of celebrity judges and industry professionals – all competing for prizes. The Festival has garnered the support of some of the most respected and well known celebrities in the world including Sam Worthington and Russell Crowe to name a few.

Screenworks in partnership with Southern Cross University is offering two Screen Media industry mentorship places to recent SCU graduates (2021, 2022, 2023) and students in their 2nd or 3rd year of study (i.e. who have completed at least 8 units) in Screen Media and related disciplines (Music, Art & Design, Writing, Digital Media) at Southern Cross University. The mentorships will provide two students with 3 x one-hour consultations with a screen industry professional in their chosen field of interest.

With the support of Screen Australia Production Crew Skills Training Fund, Dreamscreen

Australia & Media Mentors Australia are excited to launch a paid traineeship program for 3

virtual production studio hands.

This attachment opportunity is available for aspiring editors OR post production producers to work on upcoming documentary series Super Shark Highway. The attachment will run from 27 November 2023 until 1 March 2024, with a two week break over the Christmas period.

Funding is available for established production, post-production, VFX and animation companies to engage early to mid-career professional practitioners, to be employed in an area of demonstrable industry demand, within the company or on a production. Placements can be up to a maximum of six months, providing the practitioner with a credit and valuable hands-on industry experience.

The First Peoples Writers’ Workshop is an initiative committed to developing Victorian First Peoples writers, directors and producers within the screen industry. The successful applicants will learn from experienced industry professionals on how to craft an efficient and effective pitch document that accurately represents the intended vision for their screen project. Successful applicants will be given the opportunity to refine their own story idea with the guidance of industry professionals.

Industry Development supports screen industry guilds and screen-based organisations to deliver professional skills development activities in Victoria to a diverse range of screen practitioners. They will only provide support for activities that will deliver on our commitment to gender equality, diversity and inclusiveness.

