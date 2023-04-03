Fantastic Film Festival program highlights a trove of weird and wonderful cinema

The Fantastic Film Festival Australia (FFFA) is back and ready to captivate audiences with a line-up of unconventional films. This year’s festival promises ‘to showcase the best of local filmmaking talent’, alongside a curated selection of international films that push the boundaries of cinema.

Running from 14-30 April, FFFA 2023 has a line-up of 27 features – its biggest program yet. From animated cowboys to queer magical realism, shit-stained deathtraps to outback horrors, this year’s program is ‘a treasure trove of weird and wonderful curiosities’.

Program Highlights

At the top of our list has to be the world’s first ‘scratch and sniff’ session, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Stink-O-Vision, where audiences are taken on a ‘scent-sational’ journey through the sewers of New York City. Accompanied by a menu of bespoke scents, FFFA says to ‘simply scratch the corresponding number on the scent card when the icon flashes on screen’.

FFFA also boasts four local Australian films, including The Survival of Kindness, an allegorical journey across a plague-ravaged wilderness by legendary filmmaker Rolf de Heer, who will be in attendance for a Q&A at the first Sydney screening.

Also playing is Beaten to Death, a savage cat-and-mouse game set in remote Tasmania; Blur, a Giallo-style psycho-horror with supernatural mystery and ghastly practical effects; and The End of History, which depicts Australian techno producers Darcy and Pat’s pursuit of creative greatness in changing Berlin, showcasing the DIY filmmaking spirit and creative sacrifice.

The festival has a number of international premieres as well, including Zillion, the biggest grossing film in Belgium last year; Holy Shit!, a gross-out comedy and survival thriller set entirely in a Portaloo that’s packed with explosives; and the new entry into the Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead Rise, which will screen at a midnight showing.

On top of that, the FFFA nude screening returns with Zoolander, featuring the hilarious adventures of male models in a world of high fashion and assassination plots.

‘This year’s program pushes the limits of storytelling and challenges conventional notions of reality,’ said Festival Director Hudson Sowada. ‘We’re excited to showcase such an eclectic range of films, and we encourage audiences to take risks and embrace the strange. We’re thrilled to be back and we can’t wait to share these daring and unconventional films with our audiences.’

A film that can’t be named

After having its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, FFFA will be presenting a film that is ‘so courted in controversy’ it can’t even be named in the program. This secret presentation of what FFFA is calling An Untitled and Perfectly-Legal Coming-Of-Age Parody Film will give audiences a rare chance to be among some of the few people in the world to watch this film. The director will be joining for a series of in-person Q&As.

FFFA is then closing the festival with LION-GIRL, a post-apocalyptic sci-fi film about the last defender of humanity against the ANOROC, a new species that emerged after a tsunami of meteors. Featuring character design by the legendary Manga artist Go Nagai, the film promises ‘an outrageous and unhinged story’, along with practical effects and ‘gratuitous nudity’.

The 2023 Fantastic Film Festival Australia is held from 14-30 April at Lido Cinemas in Hawthorn, Melbourne, and Ritz Cinemas in Randwick, Sydney. For tickets and more information, see the FFFA website.