Behind many great films is a great woman supervising music

It can be easy to forget sometimes that film is a collaborative effort. It’s common to think of the director as the ‘author’ of a piece, which discounts the creative contributions of the editor, the cinematographer, even the actors or screenwriter.

With this in mind, for International Women’s Day, I’d like to take a look even further behind the camera than the director, writer, or cinematographer, and spend some time appreciating some lesser-known women in lesser-known roles: the women who make up the music department.

Women who find success composing film scores are rare. Some standout examples include Elizabeth Firestone and Ann Ronnell, who found work in the studio era, and more recently Shirley Walker and Rachel Portman have made names for themselves. Pioneering electronic musician Wendy Carlos composed the memorable, mood-setting soundtracks for The Shining (1980) and Tron (1982) (for which she is credited under a previous name).

Delia Derbyshire at the BBC Radiophonic Workshop. Image: Wiki COmmons.

An important first was achieved by Delia Derbyshire, who is responsible for the first full song to be recorded with exclusively electronic instruments, the theme music for the then-new science fiction serial Doctor Who. The piece was composed by Australian composer Ron Grainer, but the responsibility for putting it together was given to Derbyshire, who at the time was working with the BBC Radiophonic Workshop.

In 1963, synthesisers weren’t widely available, so Derbyshire had to create each note by manually cutting, splicing, and speed ramping segments of analogue tape to make the sounds she was looking for. The version in the show these days is one arranged by composer Murray Gold, who backs up the iconic synthesiser riff with a full orchestra.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Not everyone in the music department is a composer, though, and not all music in a film is an original score. For the rest of the music in any given film, responsibility falls to the less glamorous role of the music supervisor. Even as the ranks of well-known composers remain very male, the role of music supervisor, as Kathryn Kalinak writes in Film Music: A Very Short Introduction, is one dominated by women.

What does a music supervisor do?

The exact scope of a music supervisor’s responsibilities varies from project to project, but in general the they’re in charge of choosing music that will go into a film and securing permission from copyright holders. Final say over what song is played in any given scene goes to the director, but the music supervisor’s job is to pitch ideas to the director and make sure the studio won’t be sued for violating copyright.

When it comes to the overall feel of a film, a soundtrack brings a lot to the table. Whether it’s the fuzz pedal-infused indie rock sound of Scott Pilgrim vs the World (2010, music supervisor Kathy Nelson) or the propulsive Japanese alternative rock sound of Kate (2021, music supervisor Liza Richardson), a soundtrack works to give a film a particular vibe.

In individual scenes, a well-placed song can carry an emotional beat while the wrong piece can drop it flat on the ground. A music supervisor’s job is to find tracks that everyone can agree on, that fit the mood of the scene, that they have permission to use, and won’t blow the budget.

When I think of films with memorable soundtracks, the names that pop into my mind usually belong to directors like Quentin Tarantino or Edgar Wright. Of the things that make Tarantino films so iconic, memorable soundtracks are up there with the distinctive dialogue and close-ups of feet, but someone has to make sure the music fits the mood and the budget.

Neither the deliriously retro Jack Rabbit Slim’s Twist Contest of Pulp Fiction (1994) nor the unsettling sight of Mr Blonde torturing a man while dancing to a 70s bubblegum pop track in Reservoir Dogs (1992) would be possible without music supervisor Karyn Rachtman.

Andrea von Foerster, music supervisor on 500 Days Of Summer (2009), describes her job as poetic as much as it is administrative. To her, a good rom-com soundtrack is like a love story in itself, aurally charting the exhilarating highs and the pits of despair. Von Foerster’s work on 500 Days Of Summer is what, in my opinion at least, elevates the film from a quirky but forgettable rom com to one of the most memorable films of 2009.

Neither the centrepiece ‘expectations vs reality’ scene nor the heartbreaking moment when ‘reality’ finally takes over would have had anywhere near the same impact without the power of Regina Spektor’s ‘Hero’ in the soundtrack.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

The song places the pain that Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is feeling front and centre without any need for the script to put it into words, but at the same time it doesn’t simply narrate what we’re already watching on screen.

Undervalued

Part of the reason you might not have heard these women’s names before is that in general, the sound department is undervalued in the film production process. According to reporting in Slash Film last year, as movies have become more visually exciting over the last 15 years it’s become harder for the sound department to do their work on set.

With limited shooting time, visuals are going to take precedence while it’s expected that sound can be fixed in post, so if a boom mic is casting a shadow in the wrong place it will be moved and the sound will be worse for it.

Music supervisors are fighting for more recognition of the work they do, and for their role to be understood as a creative, storytelling role and not simply technical.

Due credit

Jen Malone, award-winning music supervisor on the very music-forward series Euphoria (2019-2022), has reportedly been fighting to have her name moved from the end credits to the opening credits in recognition of what she brings to the show.

Spots in the opening credits are reserved for creative roles (the director, writers, actors, producers, etc), and the Directors Guild of America considers music supervision to be exclusively a technical credit. Some supervisors have been granted the opening-credits upgrade in films, but it’s vanishingly rare on television.

Arguing about where your name is placed in the credits might seem petty, but name recognition is how a creative career is made. Directors not only get their name in the opening credits by default but even get to make the wording of their credit part of their brand.

Spike Lee famously calls each of his films ‘A Spike Lee Joint’, while Quentin Tarantino uses the same font in every film to remind you, in giant letters, that what you’re watching is ‘Quentined and Tarantined By Writtin Directino’ (I might be taking some creative liberties myself). By contrast, technical credits are only remembered by people who go looking for them on imdb.

When I think about what a music supervisor does, I’m reminded of one of Rob’s (John Cusack) monologues in High Fidelity (2000), a movie that has no fewer than four credited music supervisors. He describes making a mixtape as ‘using someone else’s poetry to express how you feel’, which is a delicate thing to do.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

The job of a music supervisor is to take existing art and use it as a storytelling device in a movie that someone else will get the credit for.

Even if we don’t see their names in the opening credits, music supervisors should receive appreciation for their work. Nora Felder’s work on Stranger Things (2016-2022) has introduced a new generation to Kate Bush and Metallica, pretty impressive for someone whose name is listed after the animal wranglers in the credits.