The Stranger: watch trailer and cinema, Netflix release dates

New Australian thriller The Stranger will at last have a wide cinematic release this year, after dazzling at MIFF and Cannes.
15 Sep 2022
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Image: Transmission Films

If you missed out on seeing the critically acclaimed The Stranger at the recent Melbourne International Film Festival, fear not. It’s set to have an Australian theatrical release from 6 October 2022, and will be streaming on Netflix later in the month.

The film revolves around two strangers who strike up a conversation on a long journey. One, a suspect in an unsolved missing person’s case; the other, an undercover operative on his trail. Their uneasy friendship is at the core of this tightly wrought thriller, based on the true story of one of the largest investigations and undercover operations in Australia.

Read: The Stranger, with Joel Edgerton, at MIFF 2022: director interview

Watch the new spine-tingling trailer below:

Written and directed by Thomas M. Wright, The Stranger stars Golden Globe nominee Joel Edgerton and BAFTA Award winner Sean Harris.

A See-Saw Films, Anonymous Content and Blue Tongue Films production, the film was produced by Rachel Gardner, See-Saw Film’s Iain Canning and Emile Sherman; Blue Tongue Films’ Joel Edgerton; and Anonymous Content’s Kim Hodgert and Kerry Kohansky-Roberts.

Executive Producers are See-Saw Film’s Simon Gillis, Rocket Science’s Thorsten Schuhmacher, Lars Sylvest, Trinity Media Financing’s Morgan Emmery and Jean-Charles Levy.

The Stranger will be in cinemas from 6 October, and premiere globally on Netflix on 19 October 2022

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

