The Royal Hotel starts shooting in South Australia

Production is underway in South Australia on See-Saw Films’ social thriller The Royal Hotel, written and directed by Kitty Green, with Toby Wallace (Babyteeth, Pistol) announced today as joining the stellar cast.

Wallace will star alongside two-time Emmy Award winner Julia Garner (Inventing Anna, Ozark), AFI winner Hugo Weaving (Patrick Melrose, Oranges and Sunshine, The Matrix) and rising star Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections and upcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery).

Wallace won the Marcello Mastroianni Award at the 2019 Venice Film Festival and the AACTA for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2020 for his performance in Babyteeth.

The Royal Hotel reunites writer/director Kitty Green and Julia Garner, who previously worked together on Green’s breakout hit The Assistant, which premiered at the 2019 Telluride Film Festival and earned Garner an Independent Spirit Award nomination.

The film is produced by the multi-award-winning See-Saw Films (The Power Of The Dog). NEON have acquired the North American rights.

The Royal Hotel is filming on locations in remote South Australia and in Adelaide.

A social thriller inspired by true events, the film follows Hanna (Garner) and Liv (Henwick) who are best friends backpacking in Australia. After they run out of money, Liv, looking for an adventure, convinces Hanna to take a temporary live-in job behind the bar of a pub called The Royal Hotel in a remote Outback mining town.

Bar Owner Billy (Weaving) and a host of locals, including the charming Matty (Wallace), give the girls a riotous introduction to Australian drinking culture but things turn nasty when their jokes and behaviour cross the line. Soon Hanna and Liv find themselves trapped in an unnerving situation that grows rapidly out of their control.

The Royal Hotel is produced by Emile Sherman and Iain Canning of See-Saw Films, the Academy and BAFTA Award winning team behind The Power of the Dog, Lion and The King’s Speech, together with Animal Kingdom and The King producer Liz Watts, See-Saw Films’ Head of Film and Television (Aus), and Scarlett Pictures’ Kath Shelper (Samson & Delilah). See-Saw Films’ COO Simon Gillis will executive produce. Green co-wrote the script with Oscar Redding (Van Diemen’s Land).

Minister for The Arts The Hon. Andrea Michaels said: ‘It is a pleasure to welcome Academy Award winning company See-Saw Films back to South Australia with feature film The Royal Hotel. This is their third consecutive major production in the state in as many years.’

South Australian Film Corporation CEO Kate Croser said: ‘The SAFC is thrilled to be supporting production of The Royal Hotel in South Australia, marking the continuation of our successful production pipeline with multi award winning company See-Saw Films. This exciting new feature film will provide a significant level of production activity in Adelaide and South Australia’s regions, as well as employment and training opportunities for South Australian crew, growing the capability of SA’s screen industry.’