The Kid From Harvest Road: Bon Scott film won’t be a biopic – producers issue addendum

The producers behind the in-development Bon Scott film, The Kid From Harvest Road, have issued a response to media coverage about the project that went out yesterday.

Representing HALO Films and Protocol Pictures, the producers behind the film – which intends to depict and ‘re-imagine’ the early life of the late AC/DC front man, released a statement to clarify that the film would not be a biopic.

What can be assumed at this point is that the film will take inspiration from Bon Scott’s early life, prior to forming AC/DC, and will largely feature fictionalised plotlines.

You can read the producer’s statement in full below:

‘The producers behind The Kid From Harvest Road are incredibly humbled and grateful for the overwhelming media attention the recent announcement of the film’s development has garnered. The enthusiasm and support from audiences and media outlets alike reaffirm the belief in the power of storytelling.

However, they are at pains to express that The Kid From Harvest Road is a project that aims to capture the essence of Bon Scott’s early life in Fremantle in a fictionalised narrative set in the 1960s. By drawing inspiration from the stories and atmosphere of the time period, rather than attempting a biopic, the film can offer a more imaginative exploration of Scott’s character and experiences.

Focusing on his formative years in Fremantle allows for a deeper dive into the influences and events that shaped him as a person and ultimately as the iconic frontman of AC/DC. It also provides an opportunity to explore the cultural landscape of the time, including the burgeoning music scene and social dynamics of the era.

Through careful storytelling and attention to detail, The Kid From Harvest Road can offer viewers a reimagined glimpse into the life of a young Bon Scott, while also capturing the spirit of the times in which he lived. It’s an approach that allows for creative interpretation while still honouring the essence of Scott’s journey.



In the meantime the overwhelming response has been inspiring and producers encourage anyone to share their stories of the time and help develop the rich tapestry in this love letter to Fremantle.’

ScreenHub incorrectly referred to the film in a previous article as a ‘biopic’, an error which has now been amended.

Stay tuned for further updates about The Kid From Harvest Road.