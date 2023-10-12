Screen opportunities roundup – 12 October 2023

This week’s opportunities

Free to enter, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards elevates the original voices that bring a fresh perspective to storytelling. The shortlisted filmmakers are flown to Los Angeles for an exclusive four-day event to gain unparalleled insight into all aspects of the filmmaking process to advance their careers. After a black-tie awards ceremony at the Cary Grant Theatre, the 30 successful filmmakers benefit from a four-day workshop program. Aimed at breakthrough artists and independent filmmakers worldwide, there are six categories: Fiction, Non-Fiction, Environment, Animation, Student and Future Format.

All genres are welcome – under 8 minutes plus credits! Films made in or about the Fleurieu Peninsula are eligible for the special Fleurieu in Focus prize!

Filmmakers of all ages are encouraged to submit, using FilmFreeway.

A special category of St Kilda Film Festival is the Youth Short Film Category – Under the Radar. This category provides an opportunity for young filmmakers (under the age of 21) to show their work in an internationally recognised film festival.

St Kilda Film Festival provides the most comprehensive overview of the national short film industry, screening the top short film entries alongside a rich program of special events, international screenings and a free filmmaker development program.

Winner of the Under the Radar Short Film Competition will be awarded a prize of $1000.

Free to enter for those ages 12 and over. Entries for the SAE Emerging Talent Prize close 7:00pm January 5, 2024 AWST and for all other categories 7:00pm January 22, 2024 AWST.

Colortape International Film Festival is a multicultural film festival promoting worldwide arts & culture through films, while bridging cultural differences, friendship, showcasing the creative vision of filmmakers from over the world.

2023 Film Screening Event, Competition (listing, watch & vote) can be found at

https://www.colortapeinternational.com/2023/2023.html

Before submitting PLEASE read terms & conditions which can be found at https://www.colortapeinternational.com/terms&conditions.html

Sydney Women’s International Film Festival (SWIFF) is an IMDb-registered event where the creativity and stories of women, non-binary and self-identified female filmmakers are celebrated and supported, all in the heart of one of the world’s most creative and iconic cities. Numerous SWIFF screenplay selections are now in production. Enter your film or screenplay entry today for your chance to be among the SWIFF2023 cohort.

Sparrowland Short Film Festival is dedicated to showcasing independent films and providing film makers with a platform from which to have their voices heard….OUT LOUD.

There’s really only one catch….your film has to have heart. We are looking for real and raw stories that will challenge our view of humanity. These can be any genre you like – but please be unapologetic in your exploration of what encapsulates the human spirit.

This isn’t your standard film festival. BUFF aims to Tantalise & Stimulate conversations of the not-so-talked-about, so strap yourself in & support Independent cinema, Art, & the Community.

Building upon last year’s ELECTRIC event, the Byron Underground Film Festival (BUFF) returns in 2023 to shake things up, expand the mind, and celebrate the curious through the majesty of curated shorts, features and art pieces.

All films selected for screening will be awarded an Official Selection laurel. Best in genre awards will be awarded laurels from Officially Selected films in International, Australian and Regional state NSW categories. However, NiSFF retains the right not to award a ‘Best of…’ award in a category if no film submitted in that category is of a standard the judges consider to be suitable. All Officially Selected films are Nominations for an award at the festival. We are interested in an imaginative use of the cinematic form as well as good comedies, dramas, docos, art films, experimental, avant garde & genre films (horror, slasher, sci-fi, fantasy etc).

Held at Australia’s most iconic film destination – Broken Hill, the Perfect Light Film Festival is an annual FREE short film festival. Please visit www.perfectlightfilmfestival.com.au for more information.

The festival will run March 22-24 2024. The festival includes a short film festival (held Saturday March 23 at Sturt Park, Broken Hill) where up to 20 short listed films are screened and are judged live by a panel of celebrity judges and industry professionals – all competing for prizes.

Queer Screen showcases screen content about or of significant interest to the LGBTIQ+ community.

Based in Sydney, Australia and founded in 1993, Queer Screen has been Australia’s leading Queer screen / arts organisation for the past 30 years, and we are searching for world-class content.

Submissions will be considered for any upcoming event, including the 10th Queer Screen Film Fest (August 2023) and Queer Screen’s 31st Mardi Gras Film Festival (February 2024).

BMM has a very long history that goes all the way back to 1937 with the formation of Queensland Amateur Cine Society (QACS). In those days, they were using film stock. Being a technologically based medium, the technology being used has continually changed leading to our current members working mostly in digital media.

Club members usually enjoy two meetings per month on the 1st and 3rd Thursday, 7:30 – 9:30pm. If you wish to attend, contact us via the contact page.

Selected participants will be supported to build industry connections and enhance their skills whilst following their proposed career plans. There are 3 programs; Inside the Writers Room, the Regional Producer Elevator Program and the Directors Pathway Program.

This initiative is made possible through support from Screen NSW and Screen Queensland.

Applications are now open and will close at 0900 (AEST) Monday 30th October 2023

Key Talent Company Placements support early to mid-career film, television, and games key creatives to develop their skills through paid, hands-on placements in a Victorian screen business.

The placements are offered at an established Victorian production or game development company, generally for 6-12 months. Our primary focus are placements in roles that drive projects forward and are involved in making key decisions i.e. producer,

The program is supported by the Community Support Fund through the Department of Treasury and Finance. For more information, visit VicScreen

Submissions close at 11:00PM 30 June 2023

The Crew Connects Placement Program is designed to provide professional screen practitioners with credited employment in areas of critical need within the NSW screen industry.

Financed with the assistance of Screen Australia, the $400,000 program funds the placement of emerging crew members who are keen to upskill and advance their careers into roles for up to six months with screen businesses offering the relevant development opportunities.

The aim of the program is to address the shortage of highly skilled technical roles needed for the pipeline of production in NSW.

Set for Success is a Screenworks initiative designed to build the capacity of skilled below-the-line practitioners in regional Australia. It is financed with the assistance of Screen Australia and will be delivered in association with Creative Plus Business.

​​Skills gap shortages across Australia have been pushing crew members into more senior crew roles before they are sufficiently trained. There is a recognised need for mentoring, guidance and onset training to support crew and build their confidence as they step up to work in their new roles on set. Screenworks’ Set for Success program will help increase the number of skilled crew across the country by training and up skilling regional practitioners.

Specialist Placements fast-track the skills development of early to mid-career Victorian crew in technical roles that are in high demand in Victoria’s screen industry. The paid, hands-on placements are offered on film, television, online, games, animation or VFX productions, or within a Victorian-based screen business.

If you’re a crew member interested in a placement, apply for our Specialist Placements Register by completing the application form below. Note: Writers, directors and producers – we support the skills development of these roles through our Key Talent Production Placements and Key Talent Company Placements.

The South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) and Adelaide’s free-to-air community television station Channel 44 are partnering to continue to provide career pathways for First Nations screen makers.

Channel 44 reaches a cumulative monthly free-to-air audience of 148,000 viewers across the Adelaide metro area, a growing audience on community TV streaming platform CTV+, and a social media reach of 51,000 per month.

Screen NSW in partnership with Australians In Film(AiF) offers NSW screen practitioners the opportunity to secure access to two dedicated co-working spaces at Charlie’s in Los Angeles.

The two free creative workspaces are available for directors, producers and writers visiting LA to conduct business, collaborate, and network.

Successful applicants to Charlie’s will receive access to writing desks and a writers’ room with whiteboards and screens, TV and Wi-Fi are access to an equipped kitchen and friendly and helpful AiF staff.

