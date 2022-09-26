SAM Content screen production company launches in Sydney

Director and writer Sally Aitken and producer and media executive Aline Jacques have announced the launch of SAM Content, an independent production company based in Sydney.

The new company – at which Aitken and Jacques will serve as joint founders – will develop and produce all genres of unscripted and scripted projects for domestic platforms and the international marketplace.

In a statement for the company, the pair said: ‘We’re thrilled to have a dynamic new home for our wide range of passions, interests and curiosities and look forward to continuing to grow our slate of documentary and drama projects with other like-minded creatives.

‘With several projects underway and a pile more in development and imagination, our door is open to filmmakers both experienced and emerging to come and say hello to SAM, a place of trust, bold ideas and plenty of humour in realising great stories.’

The company launches with four projects already in production with Australian broadcasters and screen agencies, including an untitled Wiggles project, and the documentary Inconceivable: The Secret Business of Breeding Humans for SBS.

Aitken’s most recent film, Playing with Sharks, has been nominated for a 2022 News & Documentary Emmy Award. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in New York City later this week. Her debut feature, A Cinematic Life, appeared in official competition at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, where she was also nominated for the Camera d’Or. Other major works include Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth (2021); The Pacific: In the Wake of Captain Cook with Sam Neill (2019); and Getting Frank Gehry (2015).

Jacques has developed and produced documentaries across a wide range of genres for broadcasters and distributors including the ABC, SBS, BBC, National Geographic, Arte, PBS, Curiosity Stream and Discovery as well as theatrical distributors Madman and Universal Pictures. She has helmed numerous international co-productions, collaborated with many of Australia’s finest writers and directors, and has delivered acclaimed programs such as The Pacific: In the Wake of Captain Cook with Sam Neill, Slim and I, Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian and The Living Universe.

Visit SAM Content.