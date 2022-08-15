Nope is a no-no and Elvis won’t leave the building: box office figures

Elvis has become The Film That Will Not Die. After eight weeks in Australia, it has made $31.05m and still took $608,000 off 278 screens last weekend, as it lost 28% and 36 theatres. Scott Seddon, the President of Independent Screens Australia, an exhibitor and a truly practical businessperson, is pretty happy with that result.

In the US, Elvis has just passed the $200m mark [in AU$ like all the figures in this article] to reach $372m around the world, against a budget of $120m. Most of this bounty comes from English language territories, as the UK comes second with $39m, putting our figures at number three.

Elsewhere, the numbers are moderate. The French put in $11.4m, while Germany and Mexico tie at around $8m, while New Zealand’s $4m beat costume-friendly Japan on $3.7m.

The US trade magazines don’t have much to say about it now. But a month ago, Variety called it ‘one of the rare films without superheroes or dinosaurs to reach that mark’ of $142m.

The latest releases

The only substantial release last weekend was Nope, which has taken $153m in the US over 24 days in almost 4,000 cinemas. Despite critical delight, the film is slippery to describe, so it is burdened with the default category of horror with some mystery thrown in. Universal waited three weeks before a cautious release internationally, perhaps hoping that word of mouth would built a kind of cult.

It didn’t really work. Australia has the second best opening of anywhere in the world, with a moderate $1.76m, which just beat the French with $1.67m. Compare this with the US opening figure of $63m, and you can see that the marketing executives were right to assume this is a very American film, though it could do better in Mexico, Brazil and Japan. After all, it has a very strange end, and director Jordan Peele is responsible for the lauded Get Out and Us.

It looks like it should be a Blumhouse style of deal, with a low budget and high marketing costs, which Universal is very fond of. But the budget of Nope is said to be almost $100m, so it needs those good overseas returns to pay for the special effects.

Madcap Bullet Train is still the top earner here in week two, even though it lost 42% of the revenue and a quarter of its screens. But $1.82m is okay, though it is a terrible figure for a number one, and the $5.87m in total is a modest part of its international haul of $163m, dominated by half from the US, followed by our $5.87m and $5m from the UK, both well beaten by Mexico which coughed up $7.7m.

And what of Where The Crawdads Sing? After four weeks it made $829,000 over the weekend, with a running total of $8.63m, which is pretty good. Seddon is seeing the picture play well in weekday screenings during the day – times when the cinemas are most often empty.

Torpid after the tentpoles

But, the rest of the year is pretty short on blockbusters. Beast, due out on 25 August, is about a family being hunted by a super-lion, the very idea of which makes me want to curl up with cat videos. Fingers crossed for Three Thousand Years of Longing on Sept 1, by our own George Miller, maybe thought up as light relief as he brought the latest Mad Max together. DC League of Super-Pets seems to be pretty meh, while Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is a computer animation dog film from Nickelodeon, not known for making audiences chew the cinema furniture with delight. See How They Run is a mystery film which has been looking for a distributor so its charms are not leaping off the screen.

Which means the future of everything depends on Avatar: the Way of Water, due out in the middle of December.

As Seddon pointed out to Screenhub, this lack of superhero and tentpole films at the moment leads to a certain quiet – almost as if the sector is taking a rest before picking up at the end of the year with the aforementioned Avatar.

At the moment Seddon’s returns are running under the mid-winter pre-pandemic figures, though he is coming off a better than normal rush as Top Gun, Thor, and Jurassic Park enticed the younger audiences out over the school holidays. The result this year still looks like it is around 20% down – which is consistent with estimates in the UK.

With the blockbusters out of the way, we have no less than three films with strong Australian connections opening next weekend.

Australian titbits

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande is formally British, but it gives Australian Sophie Hyde her second outing as a director in the artistic marketplace. Animals, released in 2019, made all of $700,000 in the international marketplace, and was unjustly neglected. But this film, building on her ability with women characters dealing with profound choices and disappointments, arrived on Hulu with a cascade of admiring reviews. It is certainly a picture for grown-ups, which is a success that Seddon craves, as his mature customers are even now staying at home with a teapot and a new-fangled electric espresso machine.

Mark Hartley has been challenging our approach to genre since his first feature documentary, Not Quite Hollywood: the Wild, Untold Story of Ozploitation arrived in 2008. Since then he has made two more films which frame schlock in their own cultural sensorium, and created a stylish, measured remake of 10ba classic Patrick which took $16,500 at the box office in 2013.

Now he is back with Girl at the Window. Starring Radha Mitchell, Ella Newton and Vince Colosimo, written by Terence Hammond and Nicolette Minster, produced by Antony I. Ginnane, this horror picture will slide quietly onto screens in the hands of distributor Kismet.

Bosch and Rockit, backed by Madman, is a surfing/crime/father-and-son film from Tyler Atkins, a grown-up Byron Bay Sikh yoga-sculpted surfer and now filmmaker who was an inaugural winner of The Amazing Race Australia.

The film stars Luke Hemsworth, Rasmus King, Isabel Lucas and Leeanna Walsman, and has been running under the radar. It was written by Drue Metz off a story by the director, and produced by Jamie Arscott, Tyler Atkins, Cathy Flannery and John Schwarz.

Also in the new releases last weekend was Juniper, from the NZ director Matthew J. Saville, which lost half its audience in week two and has made $193,000 off 90 screens, which is disappointing. Hansan: Rising Dragon, the patriotic South Korean film, was probably not expected to maintain its $70,000 momentum off 26 screens, and ran true to form by halving all its numbers last weekend.