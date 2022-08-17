News

Non-gendered awards to debut at the 2022 Asia Pacific Screen Awards

The new awards are designed to further reflect the breadth and talent of performers from across the region.
17 Aug 2022
ScreenHub staff

Film

The 15th edition of the annual ceremony takes place on 11 November. Image: supplied.

The 2022 Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) ceremony will debut new non-gendered performance awards and will incorporate expanded geographical eligibility to encompass more cultures of the Pacific.

The 15th edition of the prestigious annual ceremony, the region’s highest accolade in film, will take place on 11 November at Home of The Arts (HOTA) on the Gold Coast, alongside the 4th edition of the successful Asia Pacific Screen Forum and public screening program (9–13 November).

To reflect the Asia Pacific Screen Academy’s values of equality and inclusivity, the awards will establish a non-gendered Best Performance Award, replacing the former actor and actress performance categories.

2022 will also see the introduction of the Best New Performer Award, honouring the lead performance of a newcomer in a first or second feature film. 

With a strong event history of honouring both industry veterans alongside new talent, this award provides further opportunity for the Asia Pacific Screen Academy to acknowledge the breadth of performers from across the region.

To further recognise the full richness of cultural diversity of the Asia Pacific region, the APSA Academy will extend the definition of the region from 70 to 78 countries and areas.

With their own cultures, peoples, geographical areas and distinctively Pacific Islander screen stories, APSA is pleased to welcome: Micronesia’s Northern Mariana Islands (United States), Guam (United States); Melanesia’s New Caledonia (France); Polynesia‘s American Samoa (United States), French Polynesia (France), Hawai’i (United States), Pitcairn Islands (United Kingdom), Rapa Nui (Easter Island – Chile) and Wallis and Futuna (France).

The following awards will be presented at the 15th APSA Ceremony:

BEST FILM
BEST YOUTH FILM
BEST ANIMATED FILM
BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM
JURY GRAND PRIZE
BEST DIRECTOR
BEST SCREENPLAY
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
BEST PERFORMANCE (formerly Best Performance by an Actor and Actress)
BEST NEW PERFORMER (New award)
CULTURAL DIVERSITY AWARD UNDER THE PATRONAGE OF UNESCO
FIAPF AWARD
YOUNG CINEMA AWARD IN PARTNERSHIP WITH NETPAC AND GFS

Nominees will be announced in October and winners will be determined by the soon-to-be announced APSA International Jury.

The Asia Pacific Screen Academy is supported by the international and local industry and has partnerships with City of Gold Coast, Screen Queensland, Motion Picture Association, UNESCO, FIAPF and Griffith Film School.

Chair of the Asia Pacific Screen Academy Tracey Vieira said: Fostering meaningful connection across the region and beyond has never been more important. Doing this by sharing our cultures and experiences through screen stories is at the heart of APSA and in 2022 we strive to be ever more inclusive with the introduction of new non-gendered awards and with new countries and areas invited to become a part of this globally significant screen event.’

