New streaming shows, films and cinema releases in Australia this weekend

New to streaming

Poker Face (Stan)

The pitch: Set in the world of high-stakes betting, Russell Crowe is Jake Foley, a gambler who offers his best friends a chance to win more money than they’ve ever dreamed of. But to play, they’ll have to give up the one thing they spend their lives trying to keep … their secrets.

Slumberland (Netflix)

The pitch: A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw, she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again.

MATE short film (SBS On Demand)

The pitch: After too long apart, local deadbeat John’s (Joshua Brennan) attempt to reconnect with school-age Jack (Jeremy Blewitt) over a weekend on the outskirts of Sydney threatens to collapse into chaos and heartbreak.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Stan)

The pitch: A spin-off television series following the Pitch Perfect films. Devine returns as Bumper Allen, who moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

Call Jane (Amazon Prime)

The pitch: When Joy’s pregnancy leads to a life-threatening heart condition, she must navigate a medical establishment unwilling to terminate her pregnancy in order to save her life. Her journey for a solution leads her to Virginia (Sigourney Weaver), an visionary committed to women’s health, and Gwen (Wunmi Mosaku), an activist who dreams of a day when all women will have access to abortion.

Cinema

Bones and All

The pitch: Love blossoms between a young woman on the margins of society and a disenfranchised drifter as they embark on a 3,000-mile odyssey through the backroads of America. However, despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their differences.

The Menu

The pitch: The film focuses on a young couple who visit an exclusive destination restaurant on a remote island, where the acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu, along with some shocking surprises.

Seriously Red

The pitch: After reaching a crossroads in her life, a real estate agent decides to trade in her career for one in the spotlight as a Dolly Parton impersonator.

Festivals

Monster Fest is an annual genre film festival in Melbourne, Australia that celebrates everything international cult and horror cinema.

‘Australia’s favourite outdoor cinema’ offers an entertaining, relaxed and social night under the stars in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane.

The Sydney Women’s International Film Festival is a new film festival designed to support and promote the work of women (self-identified) filmmakers.

The Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF) is the biggest/oldest queer film festival in Australia, screening the best Australian/International queer films.

She Surfs showcases a uniquely curated collection of short films, made by wave-riding women and shown on the big screen.

The Understory Film Festival is Cairns’ very own locally produced short film festival. It allows regional filmmakers to share their stories through film and showcase their work to an audience who wouldn’t otherwise have access to such diverse content.