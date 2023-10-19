News

My Eyes: production starts on Melbourne-shot film

The new Australian film is inspired by writer-actor-producer Tsu Shan Chambers time at the 2000 Paralympic Games in Sydney.
19 Oct 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Adam Garcia and Nia Rush in My Eyes. Image: Henry Hu.

Production has begun in Melbourne on My Eyes, a new Australian film from producers Tsu Shan Chambers (SukaUnsound) and Judi Levine (How to Please a WomanFalling for Figaro), directed by Angela How (Bullied). Inspired by true events, it is written by Chambers, How and Ade Djajamihardja.

Chambers is joined on screen by a cast including Australian actor Adam Garcia (Coyote UglyBootmenThe Serpent Queen), two-time Paralympic gold medal Judo champion Eduardo Ávila Sánchez and young newcomer Nia Rush.

Inspired by Chambers’ time volunteering at the 2000 Paralympic Games when she was an optometry student, the family drama explores the power of unconditional love and inner strength, while also raising awareness of vision impairment and eye health. Approaching the story and filmmaking process with an emphasis on ability and inclusion rather than disability, the project involves a number of vision-impaired team members both in front of and behind the camera.

As per the blurb: Never lose sight of what matters most … When optometrist Alana discovers her daughter has a rare inherited eye disease, she must look into her past to realise her vision for the future. A judo athlete with a vision impairment halfway across the world may hold the answers she seeks, but old truths threaten to derail the mission and Alana’s marriage. Can she save her daughter’s sight without losing everything else she holds dear?

‘We are so excited for the cameras to start rolling,’ Chambers said. ‘I never would have thought that volunteering at the Paralympics in 2000 would have led to the making of a movie. It’s a dream come true merging my public health aspirations with an affirming story that is worth telling.’

Garcia added: ‘It’s exciting to be working back home in Australia on this heartfelt family drama. This is a wonderful opportunity to share an authentic story about unconditional love, with a focus on ability and inclusion. I can’t wait for audiences to go on this journey.’

My Eyes is produced by Wise Goat Productions in partnership with Such Much Films, with development support from VicScreen.  Mark Lazarus (Guardians of the TombJungle) and Heather Ogilvie (Accidents HappenHey Hey It’s Esther Blueburger) serve as executive producers.

My Eyes will be released by Pivot Pictures in 2024.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

