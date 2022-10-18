Leah Purcell joins Heart of Gold as Festival Patron

Leah Purcell, beloved Aussie actress and filmmaker, is heading to Gympie later this month as the 2022 Heart Of Gold International Short Film Festival patron.

Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival celebrates the world’s most outstanding shorts and celebrates the creativity of regional Australia, and it takes place this 27–30 October 2022.

Purcell is a multi-award-winning director, actor, writer, producer and showrunner. She is a recipient of AACTA, Helpmann, The Deadly’s, Australian Directors Guild, AWGIE, IF, AFI, Matilda and Logie awards.

‘When I was asked to be patron for Heart of Gold I didn’t think twice,’ Purcell said. ‘I’d rather support a festival back home than walk the red carpets of Venice.’

A powerhouse of storytelling and craft, Leah Purcell is a proud Goa-Gunggari-Wakka Wakka woman born and bred in Murgon, Queensland. She has written and directed countless Australian and international productions, TV, and theatrical works such as Box the Pony, Redfern Now, Cleverman, The Secret Daughter, My Life is Murder, The Twelve and The Drover’s Wife.

At this year’s festival, you can find Purcell at the Patron In Conversation session at 4pm–5pm on Saturday 29 October. The session will be Auslan-interpreted. Leah will also be presenting the award for Best Australian Film at the Awards Night later that evening.

‘We are beyond thrilled to have Leah come and support Heart of Gold this year,’ said Jackson Lapsley Scott, Festival Director. ‘Her and her partner Bain are an unstoppable duo and we will show them every bit of Gympie hospitality!’

Purcell has supported the festival for many years. In 2007, Heart Of Gold was celebrating its 2nd annual festival, with a young Leah Purcell as one of the jurors. Then, in 2010, Purcell won the HOGISFF Award for Best Short Film for Aunty Maggie and the Womba Wakgun.

‘Film Festivals like Heart of Gold stand for something greater than an event just screening films. They stand for celebrating the Arts in regional places, and for sharing stories that uplift communities. The communities that not a lot of people have heard from before,’ Purcell said.

‘I was a local girl who only stayed in high school so I could be in the school musicals, so I know how powerful access to the Arts is for young people in the bush. I’m happy to be travelling to my home soil, to celebrate Heart of Gold’s return in 2022, and to support an emerging group of storytellers.’

Most recently, Leah was the 2021 Winner Asia Pacific Screen Awards Jury Grand Prize for her multifaceted role as director, writer, producer and lead actor of the feature film, The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson.

‘Film festivals are under pressure worldwide coming out of the pandemic so I am very proud and pleased to support HOG and to be sharing these stories and bringing people closer together,’ Purcell said.

Executive Producer Bain Stuart will also be in attendance at Heart Of Gold. Leah and Bain, partners in life and in creatorship, are currently developing the eight part premium limited series based on The Drovers Wife songline.

‘This is the next instalment of the, Leah Purcell/Molly Johnson Dreaming,’ said Bain Stewart.

Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival is on from the 27–30 of October at the Gympie Pavilion.