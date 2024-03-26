Late Night with the Devil: Australian horror breaks US box office record

Australian horror flick Late Night with the Devil has broken the US domestic box office record for distribution company IFC in its opening weekend (22-24 March, 2024).

The movie, which will hit cinemas in Australia on 11 April, became IFC’s highest grossing opening weekend ever with more than $2.8 million gross earnings from 1043 screens across the US.

The reported earnings from Sunday alone was a ‘fittingly satanic’ US$666,666, according to IFC. The film also ranked #6 at the box office.

Australian box office numbers for the film will be tallied after its opening weekend on 12-14 April.

What is Late Night With The Devil about?

Written and directed by Colin and Cameron Cairnes (100 Bloody Acres, Scare Campaign) and starring David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer, Dune) alongside an all-Australian cast including Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss, Fayssal Bazzi, Ingrid Torelli, Rhys Auteri, Georgina Haig and Josh Quong Tart, Late Night With The Devil is touted as ‘a nightmarish ode to the talk shows of the 70s’.

It’s 31 October, 1977. Johnny Carson rival, Jack Delroy, is the host of ‘Night Owls’, a once hugely popular syndicated talk show. A year on from the tragic death of Jack’s wife, ratings have plummeted, and sponsors are getting nervous. Desperate to turn his fortunes around, Jack pulls out all the stops for his annual Halloween special, booking a psychic, a professional skeptic, a parapsychologist and a young girl allegedly possessed by the devil … What could possibly go wrong?

Distribution for Late Night With the Devil is being handled by Maslow Entertainment in Australia.

The film is produced by Future Pictures’ Mat Govoni, Adam White, and John Molloy, Spooky Pictures’ Roy Lee and Steven Schneider, and Image Nation’s Derek Dauchy, with the assistance of VicScreen, and development support from VicScreen and Screen Australia. Production investment has been provided by Maslow Umbrella Ahi Entertainment.

Late Night With The Devil will hit Australian cinema screens from 11 April.