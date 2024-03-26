News

 > News

Late Night with the Devil: Australian horror breaks US box office record

Late Night With The Devil had some 'fittingly satanic' box office numbers on Sunday.
26 Mar 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Late Night with the Devil. Image: Maslow Entertainment

Share Icon

Australian horror flick Late Night with the Devil has broken the US domestic box office record for distribution company IFC in its opening weekend (22-24 March, 2024).

The movie, which will hit cinemas in Australia on 11 April, became IFC’s highest grossing opening weekend ever with more than $2.8 million gross earnings from 1043 screens across the US.

The reported earnings from Sunday alone was a ‘fittingly satanic’ US$666,666, according to IFC. The film also ranked #6 at the box office.

Australian box office numbers for the film will be tallied after its opening weekend on 12-14 April.

What is Late Night With The Devil about?

Written and directed by Colin and Cameron Cairnes (100 Bloody Acres, Scare Campaign) and starring David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer, Dune) alongside an all-Australian cast including Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss, Fayssal Bazzi, Ingrid Torelli, Rhys Auteri, Georgina Haig and Josh Quong Tart, Late Night With The Devil is touted as ‘a nightmarish ode to the talk shows of the 70s’.

Read: Late Night With The Devil: Dastmalchian and directors confirm AI used in film

It’s 31 October, 1977. Johnny Carson rival, Jack Delroy, is the host of ‘Night Owls’, a once hugely popular syndicated talk show. A year on from the tragic death of Jack’s wife, ratings have plummeted, and sponsors are getting nervous. Desperate to turn his fortunes around, Jack pulls out all the stops for his annual Halloween special, booking a psychic, a professional skeptic, a parapsychologist and a young girl allegedly possessed by the devil … What could possibly go wrong?

Distribution for Late Night With the Devil is being handled by Maslow Entertainment in Australia.

The film is produced by Future Pictures’ Mat Govoni, Adam White, and John Molloy, Spooky Pictures’ Roy Lee and Steven Schneider, and Image Nation’s Derek Dauchy, with the assistance of VicScreen, and development support from VicScreen and Screen Australia. Production investment has been provided by Maslow Umbrella Ahi Entertainment.

Late Night With The Devil will hit Australian cinema screens from 11 April.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News Television Features Digital Feature Reviews Writing and Publishing Performing Arts Visual Arts Documentary
More
Opinions & Analysis

Why Australians love going to the cinema

'I love the cinema experience. It’s a bonding experience, if it’s good it’s an emotional and cathartic experience.'

The Conversation
News

Stolevski's Of An Age dominates Australian Film Critics Association Awards

AFCA's annual film awards include important recognition of the work of film critics – with ScreenHub's Stephen A Russell awarded…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Features

Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

New films in cinemas from 25-31 March, from Godzilla x Kong to Io Capitano.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

The Neverending Story is being re-made with a modern twist

The novel that inspired the 1984 film is getting a new adaptation thanks to See-Saw Films.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Late Night With The Devil: David Dastmalchian and directors confirm AI used in film

The directors of Late Night With the Devil confirmed there is AI-generated art in the film, but that its use…

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login