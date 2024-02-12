News

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – trailer released

The new addition to the global franchise is due to hit Australian cinemas in May this year.
12 Feb 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Film

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Image: 20th Century Studios.

20th Century Studios has released the trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which opens in Australia in May.

According to the publicity material: ‘Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows.

‘As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.’

The film is directed by Wes Ball and stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon and William H. Macy.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes opens in Australian Cinemas on 9 May, and will be available in IMAX as well as other premium screen formats.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

News Television Digital Features Feature Reviews Writing and Publishing Performing Arts Visual Arts Documentary
More
Features

Silent films, live scores – the musicians taking tunes to Melbourne for free

Blue Grassy Knoll, Paul Mac and Peter Knight discuss composing live scores for a series of silent films to be…

Kate Mulqueen
News

Late Night with the Devil: trailer released for Aus indie horror

The David Dastmalchian-starring indie horror will be in cinemas this April.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Nick Cave at the piano, Sam Taylor Johnson standing and Warren Ellis playing violin in a studio.
News

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis score Amy Winehouse film Back to Black

Long-time collaborators Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will score the new Amy Winehouse biopic.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Film still from The Taste of Things. Three women and one man stand around a table in a French provincial kitchen.
Features

Alliance Française French Film Festival: top ten picks

Over 40 films are playing at the 2024 French Film Festival – here's our top ten.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Eric Bana as character Aaron Falk stands in a dense rainforest.
Features

Cinema guide: new films released in Australia this week

Your guide to new releases in Australian cinemas from 5-12 February 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall
