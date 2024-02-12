Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – trailer released

20th Century Studios has released the trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which opens in Australia in May.

According to the publicity material: ‘Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows.

‘As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.’

The film is directed by Wes Ball and stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon and William H. Macy.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes opens in Australian Cinemas on 9 May, and will be available in IMAX as well as other premium screen formats.