Jacob Elordi will be Frankenstein’s monster

The Australian actor is replacing Andrew Garfield as Frankenstein's melancholy creation in the new Guillermo Del Toro film.
9 Jan 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Jacob Elordi in Saltburn. Image: Warner/Universal

Australian actor Jacob Elordi – star of recent awards-buzz films Saltburn and Priscilla – has been cast in Guillermo Del Toro’s upcoming Frankenstein adaptation as the monster, replacing Andrew Garfield.

Elordi – who you’ll also know as the ‘Euphoria’s fluttering lashed Jacob Elordi’ (thanks, Stephen A Russell) – will star opposite Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley and Christian Convery.

Read: Saltburn review: Fennell’s film is wicked fun: ‘There’s a wistfully backwards glancing narration by working-class scholarship lad Oliver Quick (The Killing of a Sacred Deer creeper Barry Keoghan), regaling us with doting, though notably ambiguous, memories of a heady summer spent at the sprawling stately English pile of the title. Then there’s fellow Oxford University student Felix Catton (Euphoria’s fluttering lashed Jacob Elordi), with whom he is somewhat besotted.’

It is currently speculated that Oscar Isaac will play Dr. Frankenstein, and Mia Goth will play either his love interest of the Bride of Frankenstein.

According to a statement, Garfield left the project due to scheduling conflicts that arose due to strike-related production postponements.

The project continues Netflix’s partnership with del Toro, which includes the works Cabinet of Curiosities and Pinocchio. Del Toro who will write the film with frequent collaborator J. Miles Dale, who also co-wrote Cabinet of Curiosities.

A release date for Frankenstein has not yet been set.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

