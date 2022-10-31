News

Heart of Gold film festival winners announced

A slew of talented filmmakers have taken home a grand total of $10k in cash prizes at this year's Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival.
Silvi Vann-Wall

The Heart of Gold prize winners. Image supplied

Over the weekend, the highly anticipated Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival rolled out the red carpet at the Gympie Pavilion to celebrate filmmakers from around the world at their inaugural Awards Ceremony.

The awards were presented by festival patron Leah Purcell and award-winning writer/director Vanessa Gazy. Purcell is no stranger to award ceremonies herself, having been recently nominated for 13 AACTAs for The Drover’s Wife.

Read: Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival returns 2022

The carefully selected Heart of Gold industry jury had the incredibly difficult task of choosing the winners from a plethora of fabulous short films, with the winners going on to take cash prizes totalling $10k. 

The Best Australian Film, presented by Leah Purcell, was taken out by What Was It Like, a short by Genivive Clay Smith that follows eight filmmakers with intellectual disabilities as they interview their parents about what it was like when doctors delivered their diagnosis. Alongside a cash prize of $2000, this film also scored a two-week artist residency in the verdant hills of the Mary Valley. 

A special mention was also made by the jury to the film Jarli for this award. 

‘A huge congratulations to all of the films who won – with such a world-class selection of films this year, the jury had an especially difficult decision ahead of them but we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate such a talented group of filmmakers,’ said festival director, Jackson Lapsley-Scott. 

Read: Historic funding win for Gympie film festival

Heart of Gold’s Award Winning Films:

BEST SHORT FILM

Winner: Like The Ones I Used To Know (Canada)

Director: Annie St-Pierre

Recently divorced Denis travels to his ex-in-laws on Christmas Eve to pick up his children in this bittersweet festive short.

BEST AUSTRALIAN FILM

Winner: What Was It Like

Director: Genevieve Clay-Smith

Eight filmmakers with intellectual disabilities interview their parents about what it was like when doctors delivered their diagnosis.

BEST STUDENT FILM sponsored by Australian Teachers of Media QLD

Winner: Sunburn 

Director: Jaslyn Mairs

In the wake of a tragedy, Charlie takes her best friend Em on a road trip in the hope it will help them heal. Along the way they find their friendship is tested like never before.

BEST SCRIPT sponsored by Dixon Dental

Winner: You and Me, Before and After

Writer and Director: Madeleine Gottlieb

Two adult sisters who love each other learn to like each other while getting their first tattoos. 

MOST INSPIRING TRUE STORY sponsored by John Farrell Family Trust

Winner: A Defiantly Happy Story

Director: Alex Cummings

The incredible journey of a mother and her son who was diagnosed with two rare diseases.

BEST QUEENSLAND sponsored by Jobmatch Employment

Winner: Our Greatest Escape

Director: Loani Arman

Through an old ritual, a woman losing her mother to dementia finds a way to bring her back. Even though life moves on, there’s still magic to be had.

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Winner: Zonder Meer

Director: Meltse Van Coillie

A campsite in the summer holidays, aimless days spent in the shade of trees. But something has gone awry.

BEST YOUNG FILMMAKER (NATIONAL) sponsored by AFTRS

Winner: Bacon

Director: Elizabethan Hogan – Mansfield State High

BEST YOUNG FILMMAKER (GYMPIE REGION) sponsored by Maxwell Walker

Winner: Move It

Director: Ande Foster, Rebecca Gainger – Gympie Flexi School

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

