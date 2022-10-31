Heart of Gold film festival winners announced

Over the weekend, the highly anticipated Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival rolled out the red carpet at the Gympie Pavilion to celebrate filmmakers from around the world at their inaugural Awards Ceremony.
The awards were presented by festival patron Leah Purcell and award-winning writer/director Vanessa Gazy. Purcell is no stranger to award ceremonies herself, having been recently nominated for 13 AACTAs for The Drover’s Wife.
Read: Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival returns 2022
The carefully selected Heart of Gold industry jury had the incredibly difficult task of choosing the winners from a plethora of fabulous short films, with the winners going on to take cash prizes totalling $10k.
The Best Australian Film, presented by Leah Purcell, was taken out by What Was It Like, a short by Genivive Clay Smith that follows eight filmmakers with intellectual disabilities as they interview their parents about what it was like when doctors delivered their diagnosis. Alongside a cash prize of $2000, this film also scored a two-week artist residency in the verdant hills of the Mary Valley.
A special mention was also made by the jury to the film Jarli for this award.
‘A huge congratulations to all of the films who won – with such a world-class selection of films this year, the jury had an especially difficult decision ahead of them but we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate such a talented group of filmmakers,’ said festival director, Jackson Lapsley-Scott.
Read: Historic funding win for Gympie film festival
Heart of Gold’s Award Winning Films:
BEST SHORT FILM
Winner: Like The Ones I Used To Know (Canada)
Director: Annie St-Pierre
Recently divorced Denis travels to his ex-in-laws on Christmas Eve to pick up his children in this bittersweet festive short.
BEST AUSTRALIAN FILM
Winner: What Was It Like
Director: Genevieve Clay-Smith
Eight filmmakers with intellectual disabilities interview their parents about what it was like when doctors delivered their diagnosis.
BEST STUDENT FILM sponsored by Australian Teachers of Media QLD
Winner: Sunburn
Director: Jaslyn Mairs
In the wake of a tragedy, Charlie takes her best friend Em on a road trip in the hope it will help them heal. Along the way they find their friendship is tested like never before.
BEST SCRIPT sponsored by Dixon Dental
Winner: You and Me, Before and After
Writer and Director: Madeleine Gottlieb
Two adult sisters who love each other learn to like each other while getting their first tattoos.
MOST INSPIRING TRUE STORY sponsored by John Farrell Family Trust
Winner: A Defiantly Happy Story
Director: Alex Cummings
The incredible journey of a mother and her son who was diagnosed with two rare diseases.
BEST QUEENSLAND sponsored by Jobmatch Employment
Winner: Our Greatest Escape
Director: Loani Arman
Through an old ritual, a woman losing her mother to dementia finds a way to bring her back. Even though life moves on, there’s still magic to be had.
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Winner: Zonder Meer
Director: Meltse Van Coillie
A campsite in the summer holidays, aimless days spent in the shade of trees. But something has gone awry.
BEST YOUNG FILMMAKER (NATIONAL) sponsored by AFTRS
Winner: Bacon
Director: Elizabethan Hogan – Mansfield State High
BEST YOUNG FILMMAKER (GYMPIE REGION) sponsored by Maxwell Walker
Winner: Move It
Director: Ande Foster, Rebecca Gainger – Gympie Flexi School