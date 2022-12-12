Goddess: major ‘women on screen’ exhibition to premiere at ACMI

ACMI will pay tribute to iconic women on screen in next year’s Melbourne Winter Masterpieces blockbuster: Goddess. Featuring ‘never-before-seen costumes, cinematic treasures, interactive experiences and large-scale projections’, the landmark ACMI-curated exhibition will unveil, examine and celebrate the changing representation of femininity across film history through provocative on-screen moments.

Presenting the ‘daring, disruptive and defiant characters that have shaped our screen culture, the exhibition invites audiences to celebrate the power and complexity of the goddess on screen’. ACMI will present Goddess in its world premiere in Melbourne, opening 5 April 2023, before the exhibition tours internationally.

What to expect

From the icons of the silent era to classic Hollywood heroines to cinema’s memorable villains and the stars of Bollywood blockbusters, Goddess is being described by ACMI as a ‘powerful portrait of on-screen personas who have come to define and disrupt the feminine ideal.

Going behind the lens, Goddess will also examine the off-screen conversations – and even social rebellions – these portrayals often ignited, from the gender redefining sartorial statements of Marlene Dietrich in Morocco (1930) and Tilda Swinton in Orlando (1992) to Pam Grier’s boundary-breaking Blaxploitation film career, the impact of Elaine Crombie in Kiki and Kitty (2017) and Margot Robbie in Birds of Prey (2020) to today’s unfolding #metoo movement and the expanded representations of womanhood found in India, China and Japan’s cinematic histories.’

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000, Yu Xiulian costume.





With lush costuming, immersive video works, evocative soundscapes by Melbourne-based composer Chiara Kickdrum and more 150 original objects, artworks, props and sketches on display – many of which have never been seen before in Australia – Goddess will consider how screen culture has shaped and challenged audiences’ views of gender and womanhood.

Showcasing Mae West’s sky-high heels in Belle of the Nineties (1934), the costumes worn by Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon in the iconic road movie Thelma & Louise (1991) and the rich detail of Michelle Yeoh’s fight-ready silks from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), the exhibition offers a fresh perspective on some of cinema’s most memorable female characters.

ACMI Director of Experience & Engagement, Dr Britt Romstad, said: ‘The women of Goddess are bold, rebellious and defiant. Their power is expressed in numerous ways – in what they wear, how they move and the stories they tell.

‘ACMI’s exhibition honours their influence and daring, and explores how they have transformed the face and expectations of on-screen femininity for audiences, time and time again.’

An accompanying events program, including late-night exhibition access, performances, talks and film screenings, exhibition ambassadors and guests, will be announced in February 2023 when tickets go on sale.

Goddess is part of the Victorian Government’s Melbourne Winter Masterpieces series, presented by Visit Victoria and proudly supported by Porsche Cars Australia, Lead Exhibition Partner.

Goddess runs from 5 April to 1 October 2023 at ACMI, Fed Square, Melbourne. For more

information visit the ACMI website.