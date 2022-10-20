News

 > Film > News

Friends of Mine: Heart of Gold premiere for award-winning Australian film

Friends of Mine is a 'snappy romantic comedy' short film from Melbourne-based writer/director Andréas Giannopoulos.
20 Oct 2022
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Share Icon

After winning the award for Best Direction in a Student Film at the Australian Directors Guild (ADG) Awards, Friends of Mine will premiere at the Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival in Gympie, Queensland this October.

Made as writer/director Andréas Giannopoulos’ graduating film from the Master of Arts Screen: Directing at the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS), and shot on Super 16 film by cinematographer Ehran Edwards with support from Kodak, the short sees Lou (Alex Donnelly), a young essayist, landing his first paid gig while unable to express his feelings to his crush Sylvie (Emily Joy). Meanwhile, Elena (Chi Nguyen), an amateur director, prepares a play in an attempt to reveal her own feelings for Lou.

Read: Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival returns 2022

Giannopoulos said that the film channels the snappy romantic comedies of both New York independent darling Alex Ross Perry and French New Wave maverick Éric Rohmer, through a distinctly autumnal Melbourne.

From AFTRS to Heart of Gold

On winning the ADG award, Giannopoulos acknowledged and thanked his directing teachers at AFTRS, Lucy Gaffy, Jonathan Ogilvie and Rowan Woods, along with the key cast Alex Donnelly, Chi Nguyen (The WildsFisk) Emily Joy (Tonightly with Tom BallardNeighbours) and Andrea Mendez.

Giannopoulos will travel to Gympie and attend Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival as a guest.

‘From afar, I’ve seen Heart of Gold grow in the past few years into the genuine Queensland equivalent of other major Australian shorts fests, all while remaining one of the few truly independent film festivals in the state,’ he said. ‘We are honoured to premiere at such a robust and audience-focused festival.’

The location of the festival holds special relevance for the filmmaker, as he spent part of his early childhood living nearby on the Sunshine Coast, and would return with family frequently while growing up.

‘Many of my earliest cinematic memories are watching films at the Noosa 5 Cinemas, so it’ll be fantastic to return to the area, sharing the film and spending time with the community.’

Read: Leah Purcell joins Heart of Gold as Festival Patron

The film will also be in contention for the festival’s awards including Best Student Film, sponsored by Australian Teachers of Media, and Best Script, sponsored by Dixon Dental.

Friends of Mine will screen in the Cinephile Circuit program strand at 2pm, Friday 28 October at the Gympie Pavilion as part of the Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Documentary Feature Features Film News Reviews Streaming Television Video Visual Arts
More
News

Weekend guide: top streaming and cinema releases 21–23 October

Our guide to the best streaming shows and cinema treats for the weekend of 21-23 October 2022 in Australia.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Reviews

Film review: Richard Mosse: Broken Spectre

A moving image work highlighting the silent destruction of the Amazon rainforest that deserves everyone’s attention.

Celina Lei
News

Three Chords and the Truth: Jackie Marshall film scores Brisbane world premiere

Jackie Marshall, Maisie Owens, Julia Zemiro and Richard Wilkins star in Claire Pazlovsky's debut feature.

ScreenHub staff
Features

Horror in Adelaide: Carnifex and Ribspreader bring gore and more

Adelaide Film Festival has a strong track record of supporting Australian horror – and this year is no different.

Stephen A Russell
News

The Batman 2 has been confirmed

A sequel to the 3-hour superhero epic is officially going ahead, with Robert Pattinson returning as the titular Batman.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login