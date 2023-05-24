Brand Bollywood…downunder trailer realeased

The TEMPLE production company has released the official trailer for Brand Bollywood…downunder, a new documentary directed and written by Anupam Sharma (The Run, UnINDIAN) and co-written and edited by Karin Steininger (Remember Anne Frank). The film is billed as an ‘entertaining and informative insight into the “bollywoodisation” and globalisation of Indian cinema through its 89-year-old love affair with Australia.’

Sharma produced the film alongside Claire Haywood (Territory Cops, Pink House) and Deepti Sachdeva (The Run) and executive producersLisa Duff (UnINDIAN) and Janine Barnes (Downriver).

Shot across many locations including Australia, India, France, UK and Switzerland, the film features some of the biggest Bollywood stars and creatives, providing a rare behind-the-scenes look at some of the major Bollywood films shot at iconic Australian locations.

Speaking from Cannes, Sharma said: ‘The film has been a culmination of 23 years of working with Bollywood as one of the first Indian born Australian film graduates and is my answer to all the questions about Bollywood I have had to answer trying to explain the different film culture.’

The film will have a theatrical release through Forum Films, in Australia, New Zealand, PNG, and Fiji after screenings around Australia with panel discussions on the power of soft diplomacy between India and Australia and how film continues to play an important part in the trade, tourism, and other sectors of bilateral links between Australia and India.

For more information visit the Bollywood Downunder website.