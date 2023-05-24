News

 > Film > News

Brand Bollywood…downunder trailer realeased

The film provides a rare behind-the-scenes look at some of the major Bollywood films shot at iconic Australian locations.
24 May 2023
ScreenHub staff

Film

Screenshot from Brand Bollywood…downunder.

Share Icon

The TEMPLE production company has released the official trailer for Brand Bollywood…downunder, a new documentary directed and written by Anupam Sharma (The Run, UnINDIAN) and co-written and edited by Karin Steininger (Remember Anne Frank). The film is billed as an ‘entertaining and informative insight into the “bollywoodisation” and globalisation of Indian cinema through its 89-year-old love affair with Australia.’

Sharma produced the film alongside Claire Haywood (Territory Cops, Pink House) and Deepti Sachdeva (The Run) and executive producersLisa Duff (UnINDIAN) and Janine Barnes (Downriver).

Shot across many locations including Australia, India, France, UK and Switzerland, the film features some of the biggest Bollywood stars and creatives, providing a rare behind-the-scenes look at some of the major Bollywood films shot at iconic Australian locations.

Speaking from Cannes, Sharma said: ‘The film has been a culmination of 23 years of working with Bollywood as one of the first Indian born Australian film graduates and is my answer to all the questions about Bollywood I have had to answer trying to explain the different film culture.’

The film will have a theatrical release through Forum Films, in Australia, New Zealand, PNG, and Fiji after screenings around Australia with panel discussions on the power of soft diplomacy between India and Australia and how film continues to play an important part in the trade, tourism, and other sectors of bilateral links between Australia and India.

For more information visit the Bollywood Downunder website

Related News

Feature Features Film Games News Reviews
More
News

Indy film to close the Sydney Film Festival 2023

Dust off your fedoras and get your, um, bullwhips ready for the closing night premiere at this year's SFF.

ScreenHub staff
Features

MIFF 2023: Opening Night and Music on Film Gala films announced

A world-premiere documentary about Michael Gudinski and the much-anticipated feature Shayda lead the charge at this year's festival.

ScreenHub staff
Features

Tears of the Kingdom: All the film & TV references we spotted

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features lovingly detailed worldbuilding that pays homage to some well-known films and…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Reviews

Fast X review: the franchise only has a few good miles left in 'er

Fast X, the latest of the Fast and Furious franchise, sputters through a few entertaining action sequences but ultimately falls…

Anthony Morris
News

Luke Hemsworth & Morgan Freeman in Gunner – first look

Gunner is a new action film starring Morgan Freeman and Luke Hemsworth.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login