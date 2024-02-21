Bong Joon-Ho’s Mickey 17 moved to 2025 release date

Warner Bros. has adjusted the release date for the much-anticipated film Mickey 17, directed by Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson, to 31 January, 2025.

Originally slated for 29 March this year, the decision to postpone was made to ensure ample time for project completion amidst last year’s industry disruptions, according to Variety.

The rescheduled date means that Mickey 17 can premiere in IMAX, an opportunity that was hindered by previous scheduling conflicts.

Now that it’s slated for a January release, Mickey 17’s box office competition includes Paddington in Peru and Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World.

Mickey 17 marks Bong Joon Ho’s first feature since the Oscar-winning Parasite, and boasts a cast including Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. Pattinson plays an ‘expendable’, i.e. a disposable employee on an expedition to colonize an ice planet, who refuses to let his clone take his place.

In addition to writing and directing, Bong also produces the upcoming film through his company Offscreen. Additional producers include Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B and Dooho Choi of Kate Street Pictures.

Further plot details have been kept under wraps, but since it’s adapted from Edward Ashton’s novel of the same name, viewers might expect a similar narrative to the book. The synopsis of the book is as follows:

‘Mickey7 is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous—even suicidal—the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal…and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it.

On a fairly routine scouting mission, Mickey7 goes missing and is presumed dead. By the time he returns to the colony base, surprisingly helped back by native life, Mickey7’s fate has been sealed. There’s a new clone, Mickey8, reporting for Expendable duties. The idea of duplicate Expendables is universally loathed, and if caught, they will likely be thrown into the recycler for protein.

Mickey7 must keep his double a secret from the rest of the colony. Meanwhile, life on Niflheim is getting worse. The atmosphere is unsuitable for humans, food is in short supply, and terraforming is going poorly. The native species are growing curious about their new neighbors, and that curiosity has Commander Marshall very afraid. Ultimately, the survival of both lifeforms will come down to Mickey7.

That is, if he can just keep from dying for good.‘

As of yet there is no trailer for the film, but it is likely to appear online in the latter half of the year.

Mickey 17 will be in cinemas from 31 January 2025.