Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell head to Australia in Anyone But You

The first look at raunchy romcom Anyone But You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, has been revealed.

Shot in Sydney, NSW, the film revolves around Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) – the seemingly perfect couple: two former college classmates that found love. That is until something happens that turns their hot attraction ice cold. When suddenly they find themselves thrust together at a mutual friend’s destination wedding in Australia, they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell alight at in Sydney in Anyone But You. Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Anyone But You is loosely based on Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, and it’s written by Will Gluck and Ilana Wolpert, with Gluck also direction.

Sydney Sweeney recently starred in HBO’s Euphoria, The White Lotus, and the film Reality. Glen Powell has starred in Top Gun: Maverick, Devotion, and Hit Man.

The film also stars Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, and Rachel Griffiths.

Anyone But You is in cinemas on 26 December – Boxing Day – 2023.