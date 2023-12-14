News

AACTA-nominated film A Savage Christmas hits Binge tomorrow

A Savage Christmas combines LGBTQ themes and family tensions in a new Australian Christmas film.
14 Dec 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

A Savage Christmas. Image: Binge

The new Australian Christmas film A Savage Christmas will premiere tomorrow Friday 15 December on Binge.

Nominated for a 2024 AACTA Award for Best Indie Film, A Savage Christmas is described as ‘a modern love story about identity, family and the hilarious antics that ensue when a dysfunctional family comes together to celebrate Christmas in regional Australia’.

After years of estrangement, trans woman Davina Savage (Thea Raveneau), returns home for Christmas with her new boyfriend. Expecting her transition to be the focus, it is overshadowed by family secrets and lies which could jeopardise not only their lives – but another Christmas lunch.

Read: New Christmas films to stream and at cinemas in 2023

The film is written, directed and co-produced by multi-award-winning Madeleine Dyer (Colin From Accounts), and produced by Ben McNeill and Daniel Mulvihill.

A Savage Christmas stars Darren Gilshenan, Helen Thomson, Ryan Morgan, David Roberts, Thea Raveneau, Max Jahufer, Rekha Ryan, and Gary Sweet with guest stars Rachel Griffiths, Charlotte Chimes, Daniel Mulvihill, Isaac Gull, Jacqui Duncan, Spike Farrow-Pryke and Tashi Zamir-Holmes.

‘This original Australian Christmas movie puts a new spin on the classic Christmas comedy format with a uniquely Australian lens,’ said Alison Hurbert-Burns, BINGE Executive Director and Foxtel Group Content and Commissioning. ‘We love supporting up and coming local creatives, like Madeleine, and we hope A Savage Christmas is on everyone’s Christmas viewing list.’

A Savage Christmas is a Roaring Entertainment production presented by Screen Australia and Screen Queensland, in association with Bonsai Films and Odin’s Eye Entertainment.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

