$20M WA Production Attraction Incentive launched

Screenwest and the WA State Government have launched a $20M Western Australian Production Attraction Incentive, as announced by Culture and Arts Minister David Templeman at CinefestOZ in Busselton on Friday night.

Together with the State’s $105M election commitment towards building a world-class film studio in Perth, this unprecedented investment into the WA screen industry is designed to attract footloose national and international productions to Western Australia.

Screenwest will administer the WA Production Attraction Incentive, alongside the range of financial incentives in place to attract world-class productions to Western Australia, including the WA Regional Screen Fund and the WA Post-Production, Digital and Visual Effects Incentive.

An increase in funded productions in the State will provide more employment and skills development opportunities for local screen practitioners, while helping to unlock the Federal Location Incentive Program.

‘The WA Production Attraction Incentive is a much-needed addition to the local landscape,’ said Rikki Lea Bestall, Screenwest CEO. ‘We look forward to the increased levels of production in our State, and working together with producers and the WA Government to build a sustainable WA screen industry.’

WA has been home to many high-profile productions, including Blueback, Sweet As, Kid Snow, three seasons of Mystery Road, Breath, H is for Happiness, How to Please a Woman, RAMS, Ningaloo with Tim Winton and Shipwreck Hunters Australia.

Read: How to Please a Woman review: sex work comedy with ups and downs

Read: Shipwreck Hunters Australia: Disney+ series to premiere in October

‘Western Australia has incredible, unique attributes that draw creatives to our State,’s aid Culture and Arts Minister David Templeman. This fund will enable more national and international production companies to take advantage of what we have to offer – both in terms of locations, and in terms of the skills and experience of local professionals in our film and TV industry.’

Screenwest has released a Sizzle Reel and Look Book showcasing Western Australia’s spectacular and versatile filming locations across our regions and metropolitan Perth.

Find out more about the $20M WA Production Attraction Incentive on the Screenwest website.