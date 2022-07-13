Mum’s the word: mother-daughter screen stories are changing for the better

As women-led film and television is becoming more and more popular, the influx of complex, flawed and nuanced female characters has allowed for some great stories on screen, including those concerning the most important relationships in many women’s lives: the one they have with their mother.

The growing platform for female directors, writers and filmmakers, of course, has been powered in part by the #MeToo movement and broader feminist activism in and around the screen industry, as well as the screamingly obvious box-office and viewer feedback that, lo and behold, audiences have an interest in the inner-lives of women.

As a result, we’re seeing more women presented outside the confines of their relationships to men, and serving as more than a table lamp – a long-overdue correction.

Read: Bechdel, Sexy Lamp, Vito Russo, Riz – which test is best?

Like mother, like daughter

As the cliché goes: you can’t choose your family – they’re the ones that often see the ugliest, rawest, and truest parts of us, and the ones we hurt, love and know the most.

Mother-daughter relationships are complicated. Speaking as a daughter, the closeness that comes from intimately knowing + trusting someone for your entire life is profound, and the example a mother or mother figure sets is one that sticks. As women, we are encouraged to express our emotions in ways that men – sadly – aren’t. Typically, we learn this from our mothers or mother figures first, which can lead to incredible emotional intimacy as well as setting land-mines for future emotional turmoil.

As our exemplars for womanhood, and personhood, our mothers and mother figures also wield great power. Their approval and disappointment carry so much weight, and their expectations can be crushing.

While there have been some great films and TV shows about mothers and their daughters over the years, such as Carrie (1976), Precious (2009) and Gilmore Girls (2000–2007), they tended to paint these relationships as pretty black-and-white – completely perfect or completely horrible.

In more recent times, we seem to have moved past this way of thinking to at least begin examining the nitty-gritty of mother-daughter relationships, exploring the good-but-not-great, the bad-but-not-horrible.

The following three examples from the past year delve into those grey areas in impressive ways.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

A sci-fi action-drama about travelling between dimensions and a plot to end the world, Everything Everywhere All at Once is, somewhat surprisingly, at its core, a story about family. We’re plunged into the worried world of a mother, Evelyn Yang (Michelle Yeoh), who is dealing with the upcoming visit of her disappointed father, a gruelling tax audit of her business, a lack of passion in her marriage and her daughter’s queer relationship all at once.

Read: Everything Everywhere All at Once – ScreenHub review

Evelyn’s expectations for her daughter – alongside her overbearing nature, disapproving comments and the growing distance in their relationship – are lent weight by the fact that Evelyn and her husband are Chinese immigrants to America and have relied heavily on their daughter over the years, and expect a lot from her even now. Evelyn wants her daughter to be perfect, and as such, can’t seem to accept her for who she really is.

Everything Everywhere All at Once. A24.

But it’ Evelyn’s incessant love for her daughter, even when she’s about to end the world, that motivates the character, and saves the day.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is about the profound strength of a mother’s love, its ability to overcome almost anything, and the difficult realisation that at some point, as a parent, you have to let go.

Russian Doll: Season 2 (2022)

Season two of Russian Doll sees protagonist Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) travelling through time and into the body of her pregnant mother. Once she comes to terms with this, Nadia sets out to fix her mother’s life, set her on a path towards being happy and successful and, in doing so, set herself up for a different childhood, acting as a mother to herself in the way her own mother never did.

Read: Russian Doll Season Two breaks the time loop déjà vu

It’s only when she comes to terms with the fact that she cannot change the past, and learns to accept and forgive her mother for who she was, that Nadia finds inner peace.

Russian Doll wants us to stop asking ‘what if’ and stop thinking ‘if only’ – it asks us to enjoy what we have while we have it. It tells us that at some point, we need to accept the past for what it was, take charge of our lives in the present, and step out of the shadow of our childhoods.

Petite Maman (2021)

An intimate twist on the family drama from Céline Sciamma, Petite Maman explores the question: what was my mother like when she was my age?

Petite Maman. Pyramide Distribution

It follows eight-year-old Nelly and her mother Marion as they clean out Marion’s childhood home following the death of her mother. When Nelly explores the woodland surrounding the home, she meets another young girl – her mother, aged eight. This fantasy, time-travel element is never explained and the characters don’t find it particularly alarming and the movie is all the better for it.

As the two girls become fast friends, the film investigates the relationship between mother and daughter in a new light and the close similarities between them are made even clearer. With this dynamic, the emotional intimacy between mother and daughter is elevated to the next level, and the film bathes in the feeling that, when mothers and daughters are so close, there is at least someone who might understand how you are feeling, and with whom you can share it all.

My favourite mother-daughter film

Ladybird (2017)

Ladybird is a wonderful coming-of-age story anchored by its study of a strained mother and teen-daughter relationship. The arguments and disagreements are captured perfectly, as the mother’s emotional one-upmanship and the daughter’s profound frustrations are as realistic as they come. While their relationship is pushed to its limits, writer-director Greta Gerwig never allows audiences to doubt that the two love each other profoundly. A heartbreaking portrait of a mother and daughter who love each other but don’t necessarily like each other, Ladybird details the real pain of drifting away from your mother, and the real love that keeps you tethered to her.

Ladybird. A24

The more that these relationships, and that peculiar and delicate bond, are explored on-screen, the more we’ll come to realise that mother-daughter relationships are, while rarely perfect, often life-changing. Exploring these distinct relationships between women also tells us what many already know: the inner lives of women contain multitudes – even when men aren’t in the picture.

Other notable mother-daughter films:

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

Hairspray (2007)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

Freaky Friday (2003)

Autumn Sonata (1978)