AFTRS partners with Industrial Light & Magic in visual effects deal

The Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) and world-leading visual effects company Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) have announced a partnership that will see new world-class training for Australians in the rapidly expanding screen speciality of visual effects.

AFTRS’ new Graduate Diploma in Visual Effects, commencing in February 2023, will bring together the vision, skills and expertise of ILM, and the educational expertise and creative excellence of AFTRS.

The Graduate Diploma in Visual Effects is a hands-on course designed to upskill emerging practitioners, digital artists and budding technical directors to become job-ready visual effects artists in the Australian screen sector.

The course will prototype an innovative model of integrated training that combines the best of on-the-job training with formal education: blending real-world learning driven by leading industry experts, with the critical thinking and adaptive creative skill sets vital to thrive in today’s digital world.

The Graduate Diploma in Visual Effects program is to be delivered full-time over two semesters and is structured around an immersive series of practical classes and workshops. Led by senior professionals in the industry from ILM and AFTRS’ subject matter experts, students will progress through a cycle of learning, collaboration, experimentation, feedback and mentoring to hone their technical, creative and story skills.

AFTRS CEO Dr Nell Greenwood said: ‘This is a really exciting partnership for AFTRS and the Australian industry. The combined skills of the ILM and AFTRS teams set a new benchmark for world-leading, industry partnered education. ‘

Executive in Charge of ILM’s Singapore and Sydney studios, Luke Hetherington, said: ‘We’re bringing more than 45 years of traditional film craft teaching together with specialised, high-end technical knowledge from ILM and will use real-world production examples, techniques and working environment. I believe this will help accelerate the development of highly skilled and diverse talent, which the Australian screen industry has an abundance of opportunities and needs for.’