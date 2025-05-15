2025 Screen Music Awards: enter now!

Screen composers, producers, directors and publishers are invited to nominate and submit a piece of work for the 2025 Screen Music Awards, which will be presented at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall for the first time on 28 October 2025.

Proudly presented by music rights management organisation APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGSC), the awards celebrate excellence and innovation while showcasing the country’s leading screen composers, who are often the unsung heroes of film.

Submissions for the awards are open now and will close at 11.59pm on 26 June 2025, with screen professionals invited to submit a piece of work created by an APRA composer member across 13 categories, including short film, television series, documentaries, children’s programming, feature films and more.

Last year’s awards, held in Melbourne, introduced three new categories: Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television Series, Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media and Emerging Screen Composer of the Year.

Michael Allen, winner of the 2024 award for Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media for his work on Solium Infernum, said: ‘There’s a lot of great music being made in the games industry and it’s fantastic that it’s now recognised here in this way.’

Michael Allen at the 2024 Screen Music Awards. Image: Lucinda Goodwin.

Other previous Screen Music Award winners have highlighted the best of Australian screen music composition, including work by Amanda Brown, Antonio Gambale, Bryony Marks, Fred Leone, Jed Kurzel, Joff Bush and Missy Higgins.

Kurzel was awarded Feature Film Score of the Year for the third time last year with his composition from Monkey Man. Directed by and starring Dev Patel, Kurzel’s uniquely unconventional music composing style was rewarded for matching the kinetic energy of the action revenge thriller.

His score for Snowtown was named Feature Film Score of the Year in 2011, and he received his second win for Slow West in 2015.

Pash Ostovar, Screen and Games Manager at APRA AMCOS, said: ‘The screen music industry in Australia is booming, particularly in the areas of gaming and interactive media, and it’s fantastic to be able to celebrate all of that incredible talent through the awards.

‘With the recent changing international landscape, it’s more important than ever to support local screen composers and get behind one of this country’s greatest exports.

‘If you know of a screen composer who’s produced some incredible work over the last 12 months, we strongly encourage you to take a few minutes to submit someone for consideration. It can be a career game-changer.’

For further information, eligibility criteria and to submit a work, visit the APRA AMCOS website.